Stephen A. Gives His Take On Bill Simmons Calling Harry And Meghan “F—ing Grifters”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not a popular duo these days and now they’re hearing it from Stephen A. Smith.

On the latest episode of his podcast — The Stephen A. Smith Podcast — Smith addressed former colleague Bill Simmons‘ comments that the former Royals were “f—ing grifters.”

That came after the two split from Spotify — where Simmons is the company’s head of global sports strategy — after a $20 million deal that saw them produce 12 episodes of one podcast series.

Stephen A. made it clear that he’s not a Royal family guy, although, did anyone expect him to be?

Although he did, however, say he liked Meghan Markle’s old show Suits.

Still, he took some time to talk about them, and Bill Simmons

“Hell, you thought I was bad? Bill Simmons went off! Now, Bill Simmons is my contemporary, former colleague at ESPN…I like Bill,” Smith said, per Awful Announcing. “I respect the hell out of Bill Simmons, ain’t no shade here. But Bill Simmons was going off…The Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince Harry, Bill Simmons seemed very happy they were gone.”

Stephen A. Said Simmons Had A Point

Smith reiterated that he doesn’t know anything about the ill-fated Spotify deal. He also said that he thought Simmons’ comments went a little too far (and also had to look up the word “grifter”), though he admitted to not having the inside info on the situation that the Ringer founder was privy to.

It’s safe to assume that was a factor in Simmons’ reaction.

Smith agreed with Simmons that if it weren’t for their constant griping about the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan would probably not receive a whole lot of attention.

“If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anyone cares what they have to say,” Smith noted, adding that he loved Suits.” But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”

Smith told listeners that the guy to ask about the Royal Family is Piers Morgan, but copped to the fact that Bill Simmons was probably right.

“But when Bill Simmons said that, I was like ‘Damn, he does have a point.’”

Yeah. Millions of dollars for 12 episodes? He definitely has a point.

