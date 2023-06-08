Stephen A. Smith Offers Awful Opinion About Nikola Jokic’s Post-Up Game, Immediately Gets Called Out On ‘First Take’

Videos by OutKick

Mere hours after Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and snagged 21 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets’ Game 3 win over the Miami Heat, Stephen A. Smith went on national television to downplay the big man’s greatness. Specifically, Smith took a shot at Jokic’s ability in the post.

Earlier in the week Smith described Jokic as a “big tub of lard” making fun of his physique. We’re talking about a back-to-back league MVP in Jokic, but Smith found issue with his body.

Smith’s “lard” take is one thing but during Thursday’s edition of ‘First Take’ he made a comment about his ability on the hardwood and my goodness was it bad.

“Jokic isn’t known for having some kind of dominant post game now,” Smith said with a straight face. “That’s not his game.”

Co-hosts Jay Williams and JJ Redick both lost their minds as soon as Smith finished his thought.

Stephen A says Jokic isn't known for having a dominant post-up game. JJ intervenes.



"I stand corrected"#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BwjRPP9oqi — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) June 8, 2023

Williams’ blank stare into the camera and Redick looking absolutely dumbfounded after Smith’s remark were classic reactions.

“Stephen A. we’ve got 10 years of tracking data, do you know what most-efficient halfcourt play is in 10 years, across the NBA,” Redick asked Smith. “A Nikola Jokick post up.”

Thankfully Redick was there to check Smith on his asinine comment about Jokic.

While Smith’s opinion that Jokic’s game is more like a Kevin McHale style moreso than Shaquille O’Neal style is valid, that isn’t what he initially said. Smith said Jokic’s post-up game was no good, and that’s factually incorrect.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris