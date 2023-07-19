Shannon Sharpe May Join ESPN After All, Which Could Offer Clarity On Michael Irvin Situation

Videos by OutKick

Shannon Sharpe joining ESPN in some capacity this fall seems to be picking up steam.

Rumors have been bubbling up of Sharpe joining the Worldwide (Woke) Leader ever since he left Fox Sports’ Undisputed last month, and the smoke is starting to billow.

According to Front Office Sports, Sharpe has talked to ESPN about becoming a high-profile “contributor.” The role, reportedly, would enable Sharpe to go head-to-head with Stephen A. Smith on First Take.

He would presumably join a long list of contributors on the show, including Chris Russo, Ryan Clark and Michael Irvin*.

“Over the last week, Sharpe and his representatives have had a series of meetings with suitors, one source said. He’s expected to make a move in August before kickoff of the 2023 NFL season,” FOS wrote Wednesday.

How Michael Irvin is impacted by Shannon Sharpe possibly joining ESPN

Sharpe joining ESPN in some capacity was always the likeliest path, and Irvin’s current legal situation makes it even more likely.

Hence the above asterisk next to The Playmaker’s name.

Irvin has been suspended from NFL Network since the Super Bowl, when he was accused of sexual harassment from a hotel worker in Phoenix. Irvin subsequently sued Marriott, the owner of the hotel where the alleged incident took place.

The NFL Hall of Famer denies that he engaged in any misconduct, and two witnesses came forward days later to support Irvin’s defense.

Despite all that, he remains sidelined and suspended by NFL Network, according to a report from FOS last week.

That brings us back to Shannon Sharpe, who left Skip Bayless last month after months of … tension.

It all started back in January, when Bayless shot off the now infamous Damar Hamlin tweet that backfired in incredible fashion.

Sharpe skipped work the next day, and things were never the same. Now, he could join Bayless’ former show, First Take, as a weekly contributor — among other things.

Front Office Sports also noted that should Irvin move forward with ESPN, he could also appear on several other NFL programs, including “Sunday NFL Countdown,” “Monday NFL Countdown” and “NFL Live.”