NFL Network’s Michael Irvin Says He’s A Target Of ‘Cancel Culture,’ Sues Misconduct Accuser For $100 Million

Ex-Cowboys wideout and prominent NFL personality Michael Irvin is suing a woman that accused him of misconduct following a brief interaction at a hotel in Arizona on Sunday.

Irvin was in town as part of his scheduled Super Bowl coverage for NFL Network and ESPN.

Irvin Calls Out Accuser As Part of Smear Campaign

According to TMZ Sports, Irvin is looking to score big from the lawsuit, demanding $100 million from the accuser and the Renaissance Hotel (owned by Marriott) at which the interaction occurred.

The accusations were costly for Irvin, resulting in him getting pulled from Super Bowl coverage by NFL Network and ESPN for the remainder of the week.

Irvin Gets Axed From Super Bowl Coverage

Irvin appeared for an ESPN segment on Monday and never returned once the NFL became aware of the woman’s accusations.

Per the lawsuit, Irvin’s legal representation stated that the woman is attempting to get away with a false accusation to defame him and has eyewitness accounts of the interaction to prove his innocence.

Irvin told TMZ that footage of the interaction at the hotel lobby exists but that he has not seen it.

The lawsuit stated:

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League.”

Ex-Cowboy Left Baffled By Allegations

Irvin went on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the alleged incident.

Speaking with The Dallas Morning News, Irvin called the accusations “baffling” and stated that he shared a casual interaction with the woman — that lasted less than a minute — on Sunday, with no physically abusive or sexual behavior implicated.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the outlet. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

Irvin added that he had returned after a night of drinking with friends but that no laws were broken during the interaction.

“I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth,” Irvin said. “We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. … I am totally perplexed.”

“What law did I break?” Irvin asked. “There was definitely nothing physical. … That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. … I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”