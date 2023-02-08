Michael Irvin Pulled From NFL Network After Complaint From Woman

Videos by OutKick

NFL Network has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage plans following a complaint from a woman Sunday evening in Arizona.

The network announced Irvin would no longer appear on the channel this week, which includes his signature role on the Super Bowl pregame show.

It’s unclear what the woman’s complaint entailed. But Irvin denied the interaction included anything more than a handshake.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know,” Irvin told The Dallas Morning News.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 03: HOF wide receiver Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys watches the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks top the Los Angeles Rams 30-29. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Michael Irvin Denies Any Wrongdoing

“Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,’ Irvin added on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas.

“But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?’”

“So they moved my hotel, and I said, ‘What’s going on guys? What’s happening? Why are are we moving hotels?’ They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said, ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.’ And then they showed it on camera that I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. I don’t know what — they didn’t show it to me. “

“They told it to me. I didn’t see it. But that’s why they moved me, because I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me.”

The Hall of Fame receiver could not, however, recall the exact conversation with the woman, saying:

“I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth,” Irvin said. “We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. … I am totally perplexed.

Michael Irvin on ESPN.

So, Irvin is done for the week on NFL Network. But he’s still scheduled to guest on ESPN’s “First Take,” a program on which he frequently debates Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN has been advertising Irvin’s scheduled appearance on the show Friday. He regularly appeared on “First Take”each Monday during the football season.

ESPN PR did not respond to an inquiry from OutKick asking about Irvin’s status.