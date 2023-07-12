Michael Irvin Remains Suspended By NFL Network Over Sexual Harassment Allegation, 2023 Status Unclear: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

NFL Network pulled Michael Irvin from all of its Super Bowl coverage following a sexual harassment allegation from a hotel worker in Phoenix. Irvin subsequently sued Marriott, the owner of the hotel where the alleged incident took place.

Irvin denies that he engaged in any misconduct. Two witnesses came forward days later to support Irvin’s defense.

Irvin’s lawyers released security camera footage from the hotel that they believe clears the former All-Pro wide receiver of the charges.

Despite all of that, NFL Network kept Irvin on the sidelines throughout the end of the NFL season. And now, five months later, he remains on suspension. That’s according to a new report from Front Office Sports.

Michael Irvin remains suspended from the NFL Network stemming from a sexual harassment allegation in February. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Irvin’s suspension as an analyst has spanned five months as a source with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports that the Hall of Fame receiver’s status at the NFL-owned outlet remains unchanged,” the outlet reported on Tuesday.

Time is running out for Irvin to clear his name prior to the start of the NFL season. Without any changes, it appears he’s not going to appear on the network anytime soon.

However, it’s somewhat telling that the network suspended him but still has not fired him. His bio page remains on the NFL.com.

FOS also reports that there is no hearing set in his case.

Thus, resolution to this issue doesn’t appear to be close.

Irvin is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Famer. He’s generally regarded as one of the best NFL commentators in the industry.

NFL Network hired him in 2009 and he’s worked there since.

This is not the first sexual misconduct claim levied against Michael Irvin

In 2007, he faced an allegation from an incident at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Irvin settled the civil case out of court and faced no criminal charges.

Ten years later in 2017, another woman in Florida accused Irvin of sexual assault. Police closed that investigation without charging Irvin.

The NFL season begins on September 7 with the Detroit Lions travelling to Kansas City to take on the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.

Whether or not Irvin will be on TV to cover that game remains to be seen.