Shad Khan’s Yacht Is For Sale If You Have $200 Million Lying Around

Videos by OutKick

Tired of living on the land and have an extra $200 million tucked between the couch cushions? Does Jaguars owner Shad Khan have a yacht for you!

Khan has decided it’s time to part ways with ‘Kismet,’ the 312-foot, German-engineered yacht he purchased back in 2014. While the asking price is not listed, this puppy was worth an estimated $200 million back in 2018.

I don’t know how Biden’s economy has affected the boating world, but we’ll assume it’s still worth around that today. Per the listing, “serious inquiries only.”

Shad Khan mega yacht up for sale

What a specimen!

According to Front Office Sports, Khan’s little canoe has seven suites, a gym, two pools, bar, full-service spa, movie theatre, helipad, and, of course, a 3D printed Jaguar on the bow.

For all you boating buffs out there, this yacht carries a gross tonnage of 2,928 and can reach a speed of 17 knots – whatever that means.

It’s been a big year for Khan, who finally saw his beloved Jags not only make the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but win a postseason home game for the first time in ages. He appears to finally have the right coach AND his franchise QB, and now he’s putting sweet Kismet on the market.

Khan, by the way, is worth an estimated $12.1 billion per Forbes, so I’m not sure getting another $200 million is gonna make much of a dent. But hey, every cent counts nowadays.

Happy bidding to all those boaters out there!

Shad Khan yacht is worth a pretty penny.

No excuse to get fat on Shad Khan’s yacht.

Shad Khan’s yacht has a movie theatre because of course it does.