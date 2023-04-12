SFSU President: Riley Gaines Incident “Deeply Traumatic” For Trans Community

Videos by OutKick

The president of San Francisco State University has addressed the Riley Gaines incident. However, she gave the situation one heck of a spin in the process.

SFSU president Lynn Mahoney penned a letter to the campus community. In it, she called the incident — which involved protestors chasing Gaines into a classroom where she stayed for hours — “deeply traumatic.”

Not traumatic for the former Kentucky swimmer, mind you. Mahoney said it was deeply traumatic for the trans community.

“Last Thursday, Turning Point USA hosted an event on campus that advocated for the exclusion of trans people in athletics. The event was deeply traumatic for many in our trans and LGBTQ+ communities, and the speaker’s message outraged many members of the SF State community,” Mahoney wrote according to TV station KRON.

But wait, there’s more! Mahoney tried to paint SDSU as the victim in this situation too.

“Last week was a hard one for San Francisco State. As we have seen here and at many universities, balancing these with dearly held commitments to inclusion and social justice is hard and painful.

“To our trans community, please know how welcome you are. We will turn this moment into an opportunity to listen and learn about how we can better support you.”

Gaines Gets The Last Laugh After SFSU President’s Tone-Deaf Statement

Never mind that some members of the campus community allegedly assaulted a woman for exercising her First Amendment right. It was the people upset that Gaines would point out the undeniable biological differences between male and female athletes who were traumatized. They were the victims, not the young woman who was assaulted and essentially held hostage in a classroom.

Great school you’ve got there, Lynn.

Those kids you’re churning out are going to be just fine with that education you’re providing. I mean, who wouldn’t want to hire an SFSU grad with a gender studies degree? Especially given the school’s track record for excellence on-full display recently.

Gaines spoke to OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Wednesday morning about how the “peaceful” protestors that confronted her — despite what their university says — only underscored her point,

“I think this backfired on the protesters. This only increased my social media following, it only increased people’s eyes being open to seeing how unhinged these people can be in the disguise of being kind and inclusive. This was not done out of tolerance of love or tolerance or compassion, it was vengeful.

“They were yelling in the hallway ‘trans rights are under attack, what do we do, we fight back.’ That is not peaceful.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle