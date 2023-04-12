San Francisco State University Ignores OutKick Over Riley Gaines Attack

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco State University is committed to not speaking up in defense of Riley Gaines.

The former Kentucky swimmer was harassed and attacked while giving a speech on campus defending women’s rights and protecting women’s sports.

She claimed a man dressed in a dress hit her and the mob was on video demanding money to let her go to safety. It was nothing short of terrifying.

Transgender activists holding @Riley_Gaines_ hostage demanded money in exchange for her safe passage off of the San Francisco State University.

pic.twitter.com/4APxWLdVvO — @amuse (@amuse) April 7, 2023

San Francisco State University released an insane statement.

Following the completely unacceptable situation, SFSU vice president for student affairs and enrollment management Jamillah Moore released an unhinged statement that read like propaganda from the U.S.S.R. under Stalin or the current CCP.

The statement read in part:

Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core. This feels difficult because it is difficult. As you reflect, process, and begin to heal, please remember that there are people, resources and services available and ready to receive our Gator community, including faculty, staff members, coaches and mentors who are here to support you.

The statement also claimed “we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent. These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation and fear.”

What exactly was abhorrent about not wanting men to dominate women’s sports? OutKick reached out and was met by complete silence.

🚨@SFSU sent the following email about the the @Riley_Gaines_ @TPUSA event🚨



“Dear SF State community,



Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans… pic.twitter.com/L6Q9OZkVvU — David Llamas (@davidllamas_) April 8, 2023

OutKick gets silence from SFSU on Riley Gaines being attack.

OutKick reached out multiple times to San Francisco State University with some incredibly simple questions:

Does San Francisco State University believe Riley Gaines was attacked? What is the school’s official stance on what happened? Does the university believe not wanting biological men to participate in women’s sports is an “abhorrent” view as the statement released indicated?

Not a single one of the many messages sent by OutKick over the course of days were returned. Not a single one.

We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against @iwf spokeswoman @Riley_Gaines_ on @SFSU campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category. pic.twitter.com/uhND8UY2jX — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

San Francisco State University has chosen a path of silence when it comes to Riley Gaines. A young woman was attacked and shouted down by an enraged mob and nobody seems interested in speaking up to defend her.

Nancy Pelosi represents the district SFSU is in, and her office also ignored multiple requests for comment. Now, the school is in the same boat.

What is so hard about simply condemning the attack and vowing to hold the responsible parties accountable? Apparently, it’s a bridge too far for San Francisco State University. The school can’t even say whether or not it has a stance on what happened. It’s weakness beyond words.

Riley Gaines was attacked during speech at San Francisco State University. The school ignored multiple requests for comment from OutKick.

If San Francisco State University grows a spine and responds, we will update the piece. However, I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath.