Second-Grade Teacher Arrested After Driving To School & Teaching Her Class Drunk

Another California teacher has entered their name into the running for teacher of the year honors. Although, she is facing some stiff competition – literally.

Police in Sutter County, which is located North of Sacramento, were called to Nuestro Elementary School by a staff member earlier this week.

California teacher arrested for driving and teaching drunk. (Image Credit: Sutter County Jail)

The staff member reported that a second-grade teacher was teaching her class while drunk. To make matters worse for the teacher, she was also accused of driving herself – under the influence – to work.

The responding officers witnessed 57-year-old Wendy Munson teaching the youth of Sutter County while showing visible signs of being impaired. They conducted sobriety tests on the teacher and she was arrested at around 8:20 am as a result.

The teacher of the year nominee, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department, was charged with driving with a blood alcohol content over .08, drunk driving with alcohol, and child abuse with the possibility of great bodily injury.

Police say that Munson had a blood alcohol level that was almost twice the legal limit two hours after they paid a visit to her in her class.

Having A Drunk Teacher Isn’t Great, But It Could Be Worse

The school district’s superintendent sent a letter to parents following the arrest of the drunk teacher. While not giving an update on the teacher’s employment status, the letter informed the parents that a substitute would be teacher the class.

“While we are limited in what we can share, as this is both a personnel matter and a matter being investigated by law enforcement, we can let you know that your 2nd graders will have a long-term substitute,” the letter read.

“Our students’ safety and well-being remain our highest priority… We appreciate our staff for promptly reporting concerns to administration and appreciate the Sheriff’s Department for responding quickly with minimal disruption.”

Having a teacher show up for work drunk isn’t great, but it could have been worse. The teacher could have been watching porn and touching themselves during class.

The teacher won’t be arrested if that’s the case, but it’s likely far less traumatic for the students if the teacher just had a little too much to drink.

Not to be outdone in the drinking while teaching category, this isn’t the first drunk teacher to be arrested this year. An Oklahoma teacher, back in August, also thought it was a good idea to throw a few back while teaching elementary school kids.

While not the lesson on the lesson plan for the day, these kids did learn something. It’s not a good idea to drink, drive, and teach.