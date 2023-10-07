California Teacher Placed On Leave After Video Of Him Appearing To Watch Porn & Touch Himself During Class Surfaces

Videos by OutKick

A high school teacher in Bakersfield, California, was placed on leave this week after a video surfaced that appears to show him sitting at his desk watching porn and touching himself during class.

Now despite how that may sound, the unnamed teacher at Independence High School isn’t completely insane. He did throw on a movie for the kids before doing some scrolling for his own entertainment.

Video of a California teacher appearing to watch porn during class (Image Credit: Libs of TikTok/X)

One of the students, who was supposed to be taking in the educational material, noticed that his teacher was busy doing something else during the movie. The student took out their phone and recorded a video that ended up on social media.

The video, accurately captioned “Nasty ass,” shows someone at what appears to be the teacher’s desk scrolling on a phone. They’re scrolling through what looks to be an adult website – the blue one – of some kind.

The teacher stops scrolling to preview a couple of the clips before the camera zooms out and shows his free arm moving behind the desk.

After the clip of “Mr. Nasty Ass” surfaced on social media, the Bakersfield police received reports of a teacher watching lewd material and performing lewd acts in the presence of students.

A teacher in @KHSD_Official was placed on leave yesterday after footage surfaced showing him seemingly scrolling p0*n and masturbating in a classroom pic.twitter.com/1AZyBQCmm1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2023

The Investigation Into The Unnamed Teacher Is Ongoing

The officers performed an investigation, but didn’t arrest the teacher in question. It is California after all, so there’s a chance that watching porn and touching yourself in class isn’t a crime. Hell, there’s a chance that it’s in the curriculum.

The Kern High School District did not name the teacher involved, but said that the teacher had been placed on leave. Probably so the district could double-check whether the sideshow was part of the lesson plan or not.

A spokesperson for the district told the local news, “The Kern High School District is aware of allegations involving a teacher at Independence High School. As soon as it was brought to our attention, the teacher was immediately placed on leave.”

The statement continued, “We take allegations or accusations of this nature very seriously, and an investigation into this matter will be conducted.”

I don’t know how long of an investigation is needed beyond the 34 seconds that it takes to watch the video, but by all means take your time. You would hate to fire a teacher for watching massage videos and giving himself a rubdown in the middle of class.