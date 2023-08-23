Third-Grade Teacher Arrested For Being Hammered At School, Claims Red Wine Was Apple Juice

Videos by OutKick

These kids drove her to drink.

A third grade teacher was arrested after apparently being so inebriated that her colleagues called the police after sensing that something was a bit off with her.

Upon arriving, the teacher then lied to the cops and said she was drinking apple juice, only to find out that it was red wine.

Teacher Kimberly Coatest was arrested for public intoxication. (Perkins Police Department)

TEACHER CLAIMED TO BE DRINKING APPLE JUICE

Kimberly Coatest was teaching at the Perkins-Tyron Intermediate School last week when her colleagues began realizing that she kept acting different as the day went on. “You don’t seem like the same person I talked to this morning,” her superintendent told her before calling police.

According to newly released bodycam footage from the Perkins police department, the officers immediately recognized that Coatest was impaired, but just like a student trying to get out of getting caught for not doing their homework, Kimberly began rattling off a ton of excuses.

I mean she tried it all; that she was on anxiety medications because she was nervous about returning back to school, that she drank a box of wine until 3am that morning but had stopped (which was true… she just never stopped) to my favorite – she wasn’t drinking that glass of wine, it was just apple juice!

… Shocker, it wasn’t apple juice.

After agreeing to a breathalyzer test, Coates was arrested for public intoxication after blowing a 0.24… three times the legal limit of 0.08. She has since been let go from the school district.

I mean I’m all about supporting our teachers – God knows I sure as heck couldn’t be one. And I understand the need to drink after dealing with chaotic, entitled, whining elementary and middle schoolers that don’t want to listen to you…

But can you at least leave the drinking till after the final bell rings?