SEC Football Really Opens This Weekend, So Bottoms Up, Says Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman

After a soft opening weekend with just one game — and that was off the mainland with Vanderbilt winning at Hawaii — welcome to the first full weekend of SEC football!

And it starts early with two games on Thursday night — Ball State at Tennessee at 7 p.m. eastern on the SEC Network and Louisiana Tech at Missouri at 8 eastern on ESPNU.

Eleven games follow Saturday with No. 11 Oregon playing No. 3 defending national champion Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on ABC in Atlanta. And don’t forget dessert on Sunday night as LSU and Florida State will play at 7:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

So, welcome to the first weekly installment of This Week In The SEC — notes, quotes and TV times from across the league.

SO, WHAT ARE YOU DRINKING?

Season openers are a bit like going to a new bar, where you are unsure of the menu, according to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. Do they know how to make an Old Fashioned, for example?

The No. 19 Razorbacks — 9-4 last year with an Outback Bowl win over Penn State — host No. 23 Cincinnati — a College Football Playoff team last season — at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Cincinnati has not named a starting quarterback. It could be senior Ben Bryant or sophomore Evan Prater who follows Desmond Ridder — a third round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft.

RELATED: SEC WEST PREVIEW – BAMA AND THE SIX DWARFS

The Bearcats also have a new offensive coordinator in Gino Guidugli, the quarterbacks coach last year who was promoted after Mike Denbrock left to be LSU’s offensive coordinator. Pittman also doesn’t know who his opponent’s starting tailback will be.

The word “or” is all over the Bearcat depth chart. It could be senior Ryan Montgomery, senior Charles McClelland, freshman Myles Montgomery or sophomore LSU transfer Corey Kiner.

Sam Pittman is trying to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks to their first double-digit victory season since 2011 (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

“So you don’t know exactly what they’re going to do,” Pittman said. “The first couple of series are going to be really important to figure out what they’re bringing to the party. Some guys bring iced tea, and some guys bring liquor. We went to LSU last year, and they came after us. They were bringing moonshine. It wasn’t just liquor.”

But at closing time, Arkansas was ahead 16-13.

“I like ice tea with a lot of sugar,” Pittman said. “And I like a little bit of brown water, too.”

KENTUCKY’S MARK STOOPS COMPARES TRANSFER PORTAL TO ‘THE TANK’

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was asked about senior tailback Kavosiey Smoke sticking it out into his fourth season with the Wildcats with only one career start. He is expected to start his second career game Saturday when the No. 20 Wildcats host Miami of Ohio in at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

RELATED: SEC EAST PREVIEW – CAN ANYONE TAKE GEORGIA?

“I’m excited for Kavosiey. He’s been around a bit and definitely deserves a start,” Stoops said. “Instead of going in the tank and going in the portal, he challenged himself and responded. Credit him for taking to coaching. Things have to be earned. You’re not given anything.”

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops prefers players who stick it out instead of waving bye and jumping to the NCAA Transfer portal early in their careers.

LSU’S BRIAN KELLY ASKED THE MAN FOR ADVICE

Is there a better coach to ask for advice about taking a new job than Alabama coach Nick Saban, winner of seven national championships? That was new LSU coach Brian Kelly’s thinking.

“It’s good job,” Saban said he told Kelly. “Lot of passionate fans there. People in Louisiana are great people. I think that they have a great opportunity. LSU has a great history and tradition. I told him that I thought he would do an outstanding job there. They’ve always got good personnel. But now, they’ve got a really good coach. Not that they’ve not had great coaches in the past.”

Alabama’s Nick Saban gave advice to one of his newest rivals, LSU’s Brian Kelly (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LSU’s last three coaches before Kelly won national championships within four years: Saban in 2003 after being hired before the 2000 season; Les Miles in 2007 after replacing Saban following the 2004 season after Saban took the Miami Dolphins head coaching job; and Ed Orgeron in 2019 after replacing a fired Miles four games into the 2016 season. Orgeron was fired last season.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

It’s not from the SEC, but this one was too good to pass up.

“Oooh, I don’t know about that,” FOX color man Brock Huard, a former University of Washington and NFL quarterback, said seconds after the onside kick called by Nebraska coach Scott Frost that failed last Saturday against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Nebraska led 28-17 with 9:08 to play in the third quarter at the time.

Northwestern recovered the kick, scored a touchdown moments later and won 31-28.

“I don’t know if I love that call right there,” Huard continued just after the kick.

“Kind of mortgage your momentum,” play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti said.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Alabama coach Nick Saban over his last 100 games is 92-8 with three national championships, five SEC titles and a 20-5 mark against the Top 10, going back to 2014, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

As @AlabamaFTBL gets set to open the season Saturday against Utah State, Nick Saban is 92-8 in his last 100 games, and in that stretch, has won three national championships, five SEC championships and compiled a 20-5 record against Top-10 foes. By any standard, simply incredible. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) September 1, 2022

THIS WEEKEND’S GAMES (All times eastern)

THURSDAY

Ball State at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC Network.

Lousiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU

SATURDAY

Sam Houston State at No. 6 Texas A&M, Noon, SEC Network

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia, in Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., ABC.

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss, 4 p.m., SEC Network.

No. 7 Utah at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN.

Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network +.

Miami of Ohio at No. 20 Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+.

Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+.

Georgia State at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network.

Memphis at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU.

SUNDAY

Florida State at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC.