Pittsburgh Beats West Virginia In Epic Backyard Brawl Slugfest

Pittsburgh pulled off a stunning 38-31 win over West Virginia Thursday night in the Backyard Brawl.

Even though it’s only week one, the Panthers beating the Mountaineers is an early leader for game of the year, and the final few minutes were something that had to be seen to be believed.

With just over three minutes left, WVU QB JT Daniels was attempting to put together a drive to win the game, and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Pittsburgh beats West Virginia on crazy ending. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

He put a ball right on a receiver’s hands, but it bounced up and was taken to the house by M.J. Devonshire for a 56 yard pick six.

I’m not exaggerating at all when I say it hit the WVU player right in the hands. It couldn’t have been any better of a pass from Daniels, and instead of picking up a big gain, the Panthers ran it back for a touchdown.

M.J. DEVONSHIRE PICK SIX TO GIVE PITT THE LEAD



— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 2, 2022

However, the Mountaineers weren’t ready to die just yet. On fourth and 16, Daniels appeared to complete a pass to Reese Smith for right at the goal line, but upon review, it was waved off and Pitt secured a 38-31 win.

If the show Pittsburgh and West Virginia put on in the Backyard Brawl is a sign of things to come this season, fans are in for an epic ride.

That game was absolutely epic, and it’s a shame we went a decade before reviving the rivalry. Were you not entertained?

It was an electric ride.

Pittsburgh beats West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl 38-31. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Also, despite not winning, it’s clear JT Daniels is going to be a solid QB for the Mountaineers he shows some serious flashes as he threw for 214 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

He wasn’t perfect and the guys around him made some bonehead mistakes (see the interception below) and he was under constant pressure but Daniels still has a gunslinger’s mentality at his third school.

JT Daniels connects with Bryce Ford-Wheaton for 6 🎯



We got a ball game in Pittsburgh



— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 2, 2022

Props to Pittsburgh and West Virginia for giving fans an incredible show to get things rolling. Let’s make sure to keep the momentum rolling through the weekend!