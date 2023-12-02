SEC Commish Greg Sankey Takes ‘Sesame Street’ Shot At Other Conferences, And ESPN Is Perfectly Fine With It

Videos by OutKick

Kirk Herbstreit may murder someone if Florida State makes the four-team college football playoffs, and SEC commish Greg Sankey spent the morning on ESPN (which is soon to be the permanent home for the SEC) taking hilarious shots at the rest of the country.

What a way to start championship Saturday!

We’re on the brink of disaster today, for those who haven’t been paying attention. By that, I mean it could be an awesome, spectacular day for those in the #content business if things fall the right way.

Basically, we need Alabama, Texas and FSU to win. That happens, and the world may end because the CFB committee, which is awful to begin with, would have to choose between Georgia, ‘Bama, Texas and an FSU team without its starting QB for the final three spots in the playoffs.

In this scenario, I’m assuming Michigan will obliterate awful Iowa, which they will.

Anyway, it should divide the country even more, so that’ll be great. Kirk Herbstreit has pretty clearly vouched for anyone except FSU this entire week, including this morning on GameDay when he basically said the ‘Noles aren’t one of the best four teams in the country win or lose tonight.

As if that didn’t rattle social media’s cages enough, Sankey then came on set and gave us the greatest/coldest quote of all time:

"Let's go back to like Sesame Street … one of these things is not like the other, and that's the Southeastern Conference."



SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on teams competing with Georgia and Alabama for CFP spots 👀#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/AQClnQ7Nn9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2023

The internet can’t handle ESPN, Greg Sankey or Kirk Herbstreit

“That’s not the real world of college football … one of these things is not like the other, and that’s the Southeastern conference.”

IT JUST MEANS MORE, BABY!!

Hilarious. I’m an SEC guy, so this obviously had me ready to run through a brick wall. ESPN is also very much pro-SEC because the dummies over at CBS foolishly let them steal it from them.

Enjoy the third-best Big Ten game each Saturday next season, CBS! Should work out great for you.

Anyway, I know a ton of you hate the SEC because of the obvious bias, so it makes you want to pull your hair out. That’s fine, too. I get it.

Sankey, by the way, is … right! Spoiler alert: the SEC is better than everyone else. Sorry. Just is. If you think the committee would leave a 1-loss Georgia team out of the playoffs should the Dogs lose today, you’re insane. Ain’t happening, folks. I promise, it’s not happening.

Now, back to Herbie …

For some reason, he hates FSU. HATES them. Don’t know why, but he’s been subtly taking shots at the Noles all week, starting with this little rant on the Barstool podcast on Tuesday:

Kirk Herbstreit goes OFF on the CFP committee about who to put in the playoff 😳



🎥 via: @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/srlCyBXj0O — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 30, 2023

Herbie fully loaded!

On top of that, he doubled down this morning and basically pleaded with all the fellas on the GameDay set that in no way, shape or form is FSU — minus Jordan Travis — one of the best four teams in the country.

He’s also right, just like SEC Greg. I know some of you don’t want to hear it, but you need to hear it. And by the way, I loved FSU before the Travis injury. I said all year they should’ve been ranked higher.

I just don’t need to see a third-stringer lose to Georgia or Michigan by 50 later this month. That’s just me.

Anyway, people are pissed at Greg Sankey and Herbie today and I’m here for it. I’ll defend you two to death. Hop on my back, fellas!

