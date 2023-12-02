SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Doesn’t Sound Worried But Georgia Fans Are Ready To Revolt If Bulldogs Are Left Out Of Playoffs With Loss

Videos by OutKick

ATLANTA — On a rainy Friday afternoon here, the hot topic was whether a Georgia loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game would ruin hopes of a three-peat. Making my way around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Bulldogs fans brave enough to deal with the conditions weren’t ready to face reality.

To say that there is a lot on the line Saturday afternoon would be an understatement. Besides the fact that Alabama (11-1) and Georgia (12-0) will battle for an SEC championship, a playoff spot could be in jeopardy if the Dawgs lose.

How we got to this point is a story within itself, as the college football gods have presented us with a championship Saturday that has the potential to cause chaos. Unfortunately for Georgia, there is a chance they’d get left out if they were to lose, no matter what they’ve done over the previous two years. Truth is, we haven’t seen this type of potential disruption since the playoffs began.

This is why it’s hard to believe that a team from the SEC could be left out of the playoffs if Alabama were to pull the upset. But due to the committee’s rankings, this could be the case as the confetti flows Saturday night.

“There should be some representation from the SEC regardless of who wins (the SEC Championship Game), absolutely,” Nick Saban told Pat McAfee on Thursday. “I think this is one of best leagues in the country. If you’re a one-loss team and you played through (the SEC), I think you’re one of the best four teams in the country.”

Finally, something Georgia and Alabama fans can agree upon.

Georgia Fans Will Have A Hard Time Digesting Playoff Snub

The goal of finishing the story is obviously still on the table for Georgia with a win against the hated Nick Saban. But after talking with a few fans roaming the sidewalks outside Mercedes Benz Stadium, it’s clear they’re thinking about the possible snub.

“Man, I don’t want to think about that right now, but that would be ridiculous to keep an SEC team out of the playoffs,” one Georgia fan noted. “All we’ve done over the years is win championships, whether that’s us (Georgia) or Alabama. If Saban were to beat us for the first time in however many years, then so be it. But are they really going to keep the Bulldogs out if we lose a close one? This fanbase would revolt.”

I can’t say I disagree with him, though the circumstances are much different this year compared to past seasons. Sure, it would be a travesty if the SEC were to lose out on a spot in the playoffs if Alabama were to win, but even commissioner Greg Sankey thinks that a non-discussion.

“I think the winner of this game tomorrow, in fact both teams depending on the outcome, will be fully under consideration,” Greg Sankey told Pat McAfee. “The beauty of playing these games and the reason there’s so much interest is as I look at all the analytics this is the one championship game where’s there’s a lot of doubt of who’s gonna win.”

Whether or not committee members agree with him is another discussion, which is why it might be in the best interest of the SEC for Georgia to win Saturday.

SEC Championship Is Still The Mecca Of Title Games

Judging by the ramifications of this SEC championship on Saturday afternoon, this is certainly a game worthy of taking out a second mortgage. Being the highest priced ticket on championship Saturday should come as no surprise, but the secondary market is setting the line.

Just to get into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday will cost you over $480, compared to the $150 dollars it cost for a Big Ten title game ticket. Ticket scalpers were already on the street Friday afternoon tying to sell some of their inventory.

“I’m not selling a ticket for under $350, even if they start going down,” one ticket broker told OutKick. “I’ve got a team of guys coming in to work the streets and sell all of my inventory. I’ll bring probably 20-30 guys here to Atlanta, while I think we’re sending 5-10 folks to the Big Ten and Big 12 games. This is where the money is at, obviously. I’m not here to lose money and my folks tell me there will be a lot of foot traffic.”

As for not having an SEC representative in the college football playoff, Greg Sankey decided to quote a line from the movie ‘Dumb & Dumber’ to those saying there’s a chance for this scenario.

“They’re saying there’s a chance? People who understand football don’t have a doubt about our status.”

If the football gods want to test that ‘chance’ with the most powerful man in college football-Greg Sankey-have Alabama holding up that title Saturday night.

We could be about to find out just how powerful the SEC truly is.