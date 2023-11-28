College Football Playoff Could Crumble Into Chaos This Weekend Following Conference Championships

Videos by OutKick

It could’ve been an easy championship weekend for the college football playoff committee, but nothing about 2023 has gone according to plan. As we head into one of the biggest title days in recent history, the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 are hoping for a weekend that goes according to plan.

Sure, it would be easy for the top-four teams to win their respective games, then have the committee decide on whether Florida State or Washington deserves a bid. But as we witnessed during the 2023 season, things are bound to get a little hectic.

It all starts Friday night in Las Vegas, with the Pac-12 championship on the line in a rematch between Oregon and Washington. One of the most highly contested games of the regular season deserved to run it back, and it will have ramifications on the playoffs.

After the final Pac-12 championship in its current state, all eyes turn towards an eventful Saturday, where further chaos can occur. Is the SEC prepared to not get a team in the playoffs if Alabama pulls off the upset over Georgia. I highly doubt we will have a four-team playoff without a representative from the SEC, but crazier things have happened.

What Happens If Georgia Loses To Alabama In SEC Title?

Talk about blowing up the system and forcing the committee to make a very hard decision. A scenario of Alabama beating Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon will certainly make for great theater, just not at the playoff committee watch party.

Lets just say Nick Saban wins another SEC title. The playoff committee would have to make a decision on Georgia and its 2023 season. The easy way for Georgia to still get into the playoffs would come as a result of Louisville beating Florida State, along with Oregon winning the Pac-12 title.

The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy is displayed on the field before the College Football Playoff National Championship game. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

If Texas were to beat Oklahoma State and Michigan beats Iowa, this would leave the playoff committee with a tough choice. This would leave Michigan, Alabama and Texas as the three teams in, with the playoff committee having to choose between Georgia, Pac-12 loser or Ohio State.

Three teams with one-loss, vying for the final spot in the playoffs. I would find it very hard to believe the committee would keep the Georgia Bulldogs from fighting for a third consecutive national championship. But, this is the type of scenario that has playoff voters up at night.

I would truly hope the playoff committee doesn’t make this difficult for themselves. If Florida State beats Louisville on Saturday for the ACC title. they deserve to be in the playoffs. Yes, I know they are playing without Jordan Travis, but that doesn’t take away what the rest of this team has done in 2023.

Sure, this could get a little controversial in the eyes of some if Georgia were to lose, or Michigan somehow flopping in the Big Ten title game. But at the end of the day, with wins over Florida and Louisville under his belt, quarterback Tate Rodemaker deserves to lead this Mike Norell led team into the playoffs.

If Florida State wants this to be a very easy decision, the Seminoles should run it up on Louisville, if they can. But either way, this should be a no-brainer if they take care of business in Charlotte.

While we can go over the scenarios till we’re blue in the face, there’s one easy path for the committee to not lose their minds. If Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State all win this week, then the decision is easy. this would be your four-team college football playoff.

The Chaos Formula For Playoff Committee. Ohio State?

Ok, you wanna get nuts, lets get nuts.

What if Oklahoma State defeats Texas and Louisville beats Florida State on Saturday? Well, we would officially enter the wild horse phase. Would the committee then have to make a decision on whether or not Ohio State is worthy of getting in? Maybe, but they could still put a 12-1 Washington team into the playoffs, even with a loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.

I know, this is a lot, but we’ve seen chaos before. Everyone remembers the Big 12 title game from last season right? You know, the one where Kansas State defeated TCU, but the committee still put the Horned Frogs into the playoffs.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs raises the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This could certainly be the case for Washington, if they were to lose, and the Seminoles drop the ACC title game. The decision would then be whether or not the Buckeyes deserve to be in over a one-loss Pac-12 team. I know, this will be absolutely insane if the committee has to make this decision.

All of this could just be very simple if that top-four teams just handle their business on Friday and Saturday. But as we’ve seen in past seasons, chaos seems to erupt on conference championship weekend.

So, buckle up, we’ve still got two crazy days left of potential December madness.

