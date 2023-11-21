Florida State Might’ve Lost Jordan Travis, But The Seminoles Still Have A Legitimate Shot At Winning A CFP Title Behind Tate Rodemaker

Videos by OutKick

The loss of Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis cannot be understated, but talk of the Seminoles not being good enough to play for a title is ludicrous. This will now be the topic of conversation over the next two weeks regarding CFP rankings, even if the Noles finish the season with an unblemished record.

In one of the must gruesome injuries we’ve seen recently, Jordan Travis was carted off the field in Tallahassee on Saturday night, straight into an ambulance. While the crowd in Doak Campbell stadium sat in silence, many started to wonder if this was the end for Florida State’s playoff run.

Well, even though it makes for a argumentative talking point in college football, the Seminoles have a shot at making the playoffs. It certainly won’t be easy without one of the best players in college football, but the loss of Travis shouldn’t exclude them from the conversation.

Mike Norvell has turned the Seminoles program into a problem after a weary start in Tallahassee. Teams in the ACC knew that their only shot of being represented in the playoffs was a star-studded FSU team. And guess what? This should still be the case as Keon Coleman, Jared Verse and others prepare for the Florida Gators.

In case you didn’t know, Tate Rodemaker was Mike Norvell’s first commitment at Florida State. So, while some might not know who this guy taking snaps for the Seminoles is, Norvell has a guy whose been waiting his turn since arriving.

Will the playoff committee vote a team into the final four with a backup quarterback? We’re about to find out over the next two weeks.

Upcoming Games For Florida State Against Florida, Louisville Will Decide Fate

There should be a discussion about whether or not the Seminoles can compete on a playoff level with backup Tate Rodemaker. Which is why having two games left is a perfect opportunity for the Noles to showcase they can still play at a high level.

Sure, not having Jordan Travis is a massive blow, but it doesn’t takeaway from what this team has done though eleven games. The upcoming trip to the Swamp will be the first test, with Florida playing without starting quarterback Graham Mertz. Will this be frowned upon by the CFP committee? Maybe, but it’s still a road game against an SEC foe.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker #18 of the Florida State Seminoles passes over defensive End Philip Ossai #44 of the North Alabama Lions during the game on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

If Mike Norevell can get his Seminoles out of Gainesville with a win, then all eyes turn to the ACC title game against 10th ranked Louisville.

This will be the true test, and Florida State needs the Cardinals to handle business against Kentucky this weekend. If Louisville beats the Wildcats, they will enter the ACC title game ranked in the top-ten, and you can’t keep Florida State out of the playoffs if they win in Charlotte.

Is There Precedent For A Team With Backup QB This Late In Season?

We can discuss this situation until we’re blue in the face, but Florida State deserves to play for a national championship if they finish 13-0. Sure, this team will be dissected with Tate Rodemaker leading the offense, but don’t act like we haven’t been here before.

In 2014, Ohio State had to start Cardale Jones in the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes would go on to win the national championship that year. So lets not act like there isn’t precedent for this scenario.

The best thing that could happen for the playoff committee is Florida State looking impressive against Florida and Louisville. Then, the decision should be easy to put an undefeated ACC champion into the playoffs.

It could get a little crazy if Alabama were to win a close game against Georgia in the SEC championship, and Oregon looking impressive in the Pac-12 title game.

At the end of the day, if Florida State takes care of business behind quarterback Tate Rodemaker over the next two weeks, they should be preparing for a playoff game in either New Orleans or Los Angeles.