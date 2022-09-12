SEC Week 3: A Number Of Intriguing Betting Lines Across The Conference

Coming off another crazy Saturday around college football, which we all witnessed the madness with Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Kentucky, the upcoming weekend gives us a few interesting matchups.

But if we’ve learned anything from the first two weeks of the season, don’t take any game for granted.

Entering the third week of the season, the non-conference matchups will take centerstage this Saturday, with two massive games in terms of season trajectory. Auburn and Texas A&M will host monster games, with both teams needing a win.

Penn State (-3) @ Auburn The Auburn Tigers opened as Week 3 underdogs at home against James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) As Bryan Harsin tries to figure out how to handle a shaky quarterback situation, the Tigers will be playing a Big Ten team looking to cause havoc in the backfield. I'd watch this line over the next few days.

Georgia (-24.5) @ South Carolina After losing to Arkansas this past weekend, South Carolina enters this game as a huge underdog at home, deservedly so. The Georgia offense is coming off a sloppy game against Samford, but this team could make life miserable for Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks. I don’t think Shane Beamer will be able to scheme against this Georgia defense that looked dominant against Oregon. I’d be very careful with this one.

Mississippi State (-3) @ LSU The Bulldogs are coming off a nice offensive performance at Arizona this past weekend. At quarterback, Will Rogers is slinging the football, already throwing for 763 yards and 9 touchdowns. I am intrigued to see if the LSU defense can prevent Rogers from picking them off down the field. Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Tigers offense will have opportunities to score against this Mississippi State defense. This line could see movement throughout the week, so pay attention.

Miami @ Texas A&M (-5.5) Jimbo Fisher should still be reeling from the loss to App State this past Saturday. It was ugly and folks in College Station should be worried about this Texas A&M team. On paper, this matchup should be a fun game to watch, with the Hurricanes traveling to Texas, but if you've watched both of these teams, it's hard to gauge what to expect on Saturday. Either way, the Aggies desperately need to win this game, especially if they don't want the season to spiral out of control. Look for the Aggies to bounce back, but what that actually looks like is up for discussion.

Ole Miss (-14.5) @ Georgia Tech

The status of Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer will be something to pay close attention to this week, with him exiting this past Saturday with an injury.

It will be Jaxson Dart getting all of the snaps if this is the case and that will be enough to handle this Georgia Tech defense. We’ve seen crazy upsets this season and nothing would surprise me anymore. Ole Miss losing in Atlanta doesn’t feel like one though.

South Florida @ Florida (-24.5)

We will see how the Florida Gators respond after Saturday’s loss to Kentucky. The Gators looked average against the Wildcats defense and Anthony Richardson had a tough game. This should be a bounce back night for Billy Napier’s squad, before heading to Tennessee in two weeks.

OTHER GAMES

Kentucky vs. Youngstown State: (No line currently)

Abilene-Christian vs. Missouri: (No line currently)

Vanderbilt @ Northern Illinois (-1.5)

The Dores are coming off a loss to Wake Forest where they struggled on offense. Going on the road in the MAC will not be an easy task for Vanderbilt. Have fun with this one.

UL Monroe @ Alabama (-50)

Missouri State @ Arkansas: (No line currently)

Akron @ Tennessee (-47.5)