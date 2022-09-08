OutKick Launches New Sports Betting Odds Comparison Tools

The most underrated skill a sharp sports bettor can have is being able to find the best odds. Well, OutKick now makes it easier for our fans to get the best price when betting on their favorite sport.

OutKick partnered with DraftKings and PointsBet Sportsbooks to launch tools helping sports bettors choose the best line from each sportsbook. Visit the pages below to compare odds from DraftKings and PointsBet for any game, future bet, or player prop.

Currently, you can reach the odds comparison tools from our Sports Betting category page by clicking on the Odds Finder, Player Props, or Futures Finder buttons at the top of the page. Each tool is also listed below, along with a brief description.

Game Odds

Whatever sport is on TV, you’ll be able to get the best of it at OutKick. Whether you like the spread, moneyline, or total (O/U) visit OutKick has you covered (pun intended).

DraftKings and PointsBet allow you to compare their odds in legal sports betting U.S. states to the world consensus lines. Also, the “opener” column allows us to see how much the betting public influenced the odds.

It’s an easy-to-use tool with a dropdown menu giving you odds for the NFL, NBA, college football, etc. Check out this page before placing a bet on tonight’s game.

Future Bets

Everyone loves trying to predict the future in sports.

Do you want to back up your hot take on who will win the Super Bowl with cold cash? Are there sleepers to win the NBA MVP that the media or your buddies have underrated? Can you predict which NFL teams will go from worst to first and vice versa?

Stop by OutKick to see DraftKings and PointsBet’s team or player future odds for your favorite sports.

Props

The prop bet is a way to get action down on a game without predicting an outcome. With our awesome new tool, you can search by player, team or game for a ton of props at DraftKings and PointsBet.

Use the search bar to find various props from the “O/U of a quarterback’s rushing total” to “which team to score 20 points in an NBA game?”