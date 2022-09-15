We’re less than a week into the 2022 NFL regular season and Sean Payton has some SPICY takes on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The embattled signal-caller played decent in Sunday’s win over New England, throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown in his first game with Mike McDaniel in his ear.

The Dolphins dominated the game from start to finish, never trailed, and pretty much put it to bed right before the half when Tua hit Jaylen Waddle in stride on 4th and 7 for a long touchdown.

It wasn’t enough to impress former Saints coach Sean Payton, though.

“I think at some point we’ll see Tua (benched) in Miami,” he told Colin Cowherd earlier this week. “I think at some point – and they played well (Sunday) with Tua. But Teddy Bridgewater, I’ve had before, he’s an outstanding player.”

Would the Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa for Teddy Bridgewater?

For Tua’s sake, it’s probably a good think Payton didn’t come to Miami when the Dolphins reportedly courted him earlier this year.

For what it’s worth, Bridgewater looked awful during the preseason and is probably more likely to be traded than to replace Tua, especially with seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson earning a roster spot after an outstanding preseason.

Payton went on to say that he believes eight teams will use two quarterbacks at some point this season. Eight!

That’s a quarter of the league, for you analytic people.

“I counted eight teams where I believe we’re going to see multiple quarterbacks play,” he added. Not relative to injury, but a controversy, if you will.”

Well, clearly Tua and the Dolphins are team No. 1. Who else we got?

Gotta be the 49ers, right? Did you see Trey Lance on Sunday?

Both the Titans and Falcons have rookie QBs waiting in the wings, so do the Steelers. That’s five. I’ll say the Seahawks, Panthers and Payton’s old team, the Saints, bring us to eight.

