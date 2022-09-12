One-Of-A-Kind Stat Proves Tua Tagovailoa Owns Bill Belichick And The Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa has played in 24 games in his entire NFL career, with a record of 14-8 as a starter. Four of his 14 wins have come against one team, the New England Patriots. In fact, Tagovailoa has never lost to the Bill Belichick-led Patriots, which puts him in his own category.

After Tagovailoa and the Dolphins beat the Pats 20-7 to kick off their season on Sunday, the 24-year-old became the first quarterback ever to win his first four starts against Belichick. John Elway managed to do the same in the early parts of his career, but that’s when Belichick was coaching for the Cleveland Browns.

(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post shared the unique stat with Tagovailoa after the ‘Fins win, and to no surprise, Tua gave a very humble response.

“That’s not an individual accolade or I don’t even look at it as close to being that,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a team sport. This team has won four straight against New England. However way you see it, however way you put it, that’s what it is.”

Tagovailoa didn’t completely rip apart the Patriots on Sunday throwing for 270 yards and one touchdown, but he certainly did more than enough to get the job done.

While Tagovailoa and Dolphins fans have enjoyed beating up on the Patriots as of late, it’s worth noting all four of Tua’s wins over New England came after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay.

Nevertheless, a 4-0 record against a divisional rival is something to hang your hat on if your Tagovailoa.