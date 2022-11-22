Sean McVay’s Wife Reveals The Toughest Part Of Their Marriage

Sean McVay’s wife Veronika wishes they had a little more time together.

The duo got married this past summer after the Rams won the Super Bowl, but McVay winning a ring hardly means he has more free time on his hands.

In fact, a lack of time together is the toughest part about being married to the coaching star.

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay got married in summer 2022. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“Time together. For sure. Time for friends & family. When so much responsibility comes with a job it’s hard to be able to be present in all areas of life all at the same time. It’s impossible,” she explained during an Instagram AMA, according to BroBible.

She further added, “He chose this career path, he has so much passion for football and it provides for our life & future. I also know what I signed up for. So it’s just one of those things you can look at as a temporary challenge but it’s also a blessing in so many ways and as long as he’s happy so am I.”

Dating an NFL coach certainly has some drawbacks.

As we all heard when Jeff Saturday was hired by the Colts, people from the NFL world love talking about the time commitment. Joe Thomas claimed one of his former coaches was lucky if he got to see his kids more than once a week.

During the season, there’s no question there’s an insane time commitment that’s necessary. We’re talking about men being paid millions of dollars, and the stakes are incredibly high.

It doesn’t take much to lose your job. Coaches get fired all the time after back-to-back bad seasons. Stress is high and the hours being put in are also through the roof.

Sean McVay’s wife Veronika wishes she had more time with him. NFL coaches are expected to put in crazy hours. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now, there are also some serious upsides to being married to an NFL head coach. That’s true especially in the city of Los Angeles.

Your husband makes an outrageous amount of money and you’re pretty much the first lady of the city if you want to be. Not saying Veronika wants that kind of attention, but something tells me she doesn’t get waitlisted for dinner reservations after her husband won the city the Lombardi Trophy.

Sean McVay’s wife talks being married to an NFL coach. She revealed the toughest part. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines)

Fortunately, NFL coaches get a decent amount of time to recharge in the offseason. At the very least, it’s a lot more than college coaches get. She should start planning a fun March and April. Once the draft happens, it’ll be back to work for the young star.