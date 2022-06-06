Ukrainian Model Veronika Khomyn Marries Rams Coach Sean McVay In Lavish Ceremony

Rams head coach Sean McVay got his ring in February. His Ukrainian girlfriend Veronika Khomyn got her ring over the weekend at a lavish Beverly Hills Hotel wedding ceremony.

The 36-year-old McVay jumped on stage with his wife to belt out lines from the 2Pac classic “California Love” featuring Dr. Dre, but in this case, it was the Rams coach singing along with the wedding band hired to play the wedding.

Sean McVay and his new wife, Veronika, celebrate their wedding / Veronika Khomyn Instagram Story

The crowd of beautiful Los Angeles 30-somethings went nuts as Sean sang and Veronika danced around in her wedding dress. Put it this way, this wasn’t your typical church wedding and VFW reception in small-town America.

In further evidence that this wasn’t your typical wedding, McVay’s groom’s cake was a Lombardi Trophy. OutKick doesn’t have a research team handy, but one would have to guess this is the first time in NFL history that a team’s head coach won the Super Bowl and got married in the same year.

And that leads to content where the Super Bowl-winning head coach is seen taking a bite out of the Lombardi cake at his own wedding. Folks, that just doesn’t happen around the NFL very often.

While you might sit there and think that Veronika latched onto Sean when he became the new boy wonder in Los Angeles, you’d be wrong. She started dating Sean way back in 2016 when McVay was a Washington Redskins assistant coach who crushed Bud Light tallboys and curl bars.

They were just two 20-somethings trying to figure out life. Now they’re married. They both have their rings, a $14 million Los Angeles house and a life you just don’t think is attainable in your 20s while suckin’ down Bud Light tallboys on Thirsty Thursdays.

Dream big, kids.