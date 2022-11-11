Joe Thomas Rips ‘Drinking Buddies’ Jim Irsay, Jeff Saturday In Epic Rant

The hot takes involving Jim Irsay and Jeff Saturday have been melting screens all week, but Joe Thomas may have just taken the title.

Thomas, the former 10-time Pro Bowl tackle for the Cleveland Browns, took a blowtorch to Irsay AND Saturday during Friday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Football’ on NFL Network.

“When you hire your drinking buddy to be the head coach of an NFL football team, it’s one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Thomas starts.

“You have got to be kidding me that this is something that Jim Irsay and Jeff Saturday, who’s not blameless for accepting the job, could’ve talked and decided that this was the best thing for the Indianapolis Colts.

“It was the most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL, and I went 1-31 my last two years in the NFL.”

and I went 1-31 my last two years in the NFL…"@joethomas73 on the hiring of Colt's interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday pic.twitter.com/qRMWRTqfKE — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 11, 2022

Jeff Saturday, Jim Irsay ‘disrespected’ NFL coaches

Holy cannoli! Tell us how you really feel, Joe!

That was by far the best take I’ve seen regarding the bizarre hiring, which set the NFL world on fire earlier this week.

Saturday has no head coaching experience beyond high school football, and had been an ESPN analyst for years before just up and leaving earlier this week to become the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Jim Irsay has done some WILD stuff over the years – the cash and pills fiasco from 2014 is still nuts to this day – but plucking JEFF SATURDAY off the streets to coach an NFL team may be the craziest.

Joe Thomas RIPPED Jim Irsay, Jeff Saturday and the Colts. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Thomas’ main point about the whole thing was the fact that being an NFL coach is a completely different life.

You barely see your family, barely leave the office, and it takes people years – sometimes decades – to get the opportunity to do it.

Saturday, meanwhile, went from a cushy job at ESPN straight to the top.

“The disrespect that NFL coaches have to feel when they saw that this hire was made, is higher than anything I could possibly remember in the NFL,’ Thomas continued. “When I saw this, I thought it was a joke.”

PS: LOVE the stunned look from Jamie Erdahl in the corner of the screen right when Joe starts talking. She knows it’s about to go down in Germany!