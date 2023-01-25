Scott Rolen Telling His Parents He Made The Hall Of Fame Is The Best Thing You’ll Watch All Day

Scott Rolen was the only player being elected into this the MLB Hall of Fame Tuesday, and the video of him giving the news to his parents is the best thing you’ll see all day.

Rolen, an eight-time gold glove winner, found out late Tuesday that he would be heading to Cooperstown this summer after receiving 76.3% of votes – just barely getting over the threshold.

Minutes after receiving the coveted the call, the former Phillies and Cardinals star – largely considered the best third baseman of his era – filled in mom and dad, who were apparently in the other room.

And let me tell ya, it was awesome.

Video of Scott Rolen telling parents he’s a Hall of Famer goes viral

I mean, come on. I know sometimes these Hall of Fame videos can be corny or over the top, but this bad boy right here is about as genuine as they come.

Momma Rolen in there whipping up some cookies and asking, “What do we know?” is perfect. An emotional Rolen responds, “I made it,” and the room erupts. Chills.

The cherry on top was Rolen’s beaming dad, who greets him in the living room with a “what’s going on … I can’t believe it. Oh my lord.”

Good stuff here.

Scott Rolen is finally a Hall of Famer. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

There’s a ton of talk today – as there always is – about the Hall of Fame snubs. Todd Helton, Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones are atop that list.

But all of that can be saved for another time. This day should belong to Scott Rolen and the Rolen clan, who were very clearly stressed about him getting the call.

Glad it came, because Scotty deserves it. I grew up watching that cat and he was awesome.

Cookies for everyone!