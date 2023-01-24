Scott Rolen Is Only Player Elected To MLB Hall of Fame In 2023

The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame induction class for 2023 was announced Tuesday.

Former third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player voted in by sportswriters, with several other notable names left out.

Rolen played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds during his 16-year MLB career.

He was commonly known as the best defensive third baseman of his era, while generally being a well above average hitter. According to Fangraphs, the metrics back up the eye test.

Rolen saved 180 runs more than the average third baseman in his Hall of Fame career.

His 2004 season was outstanding, as he racked up 9.0 WAR.

In most years, that would mean an easy MVP award, but Rolen, being in the National League, unfortunately went up against the behemoth of Barry Bonds.

Rolen won eight gold gloves and was a seven-time All Star and won a 2006 World Series with the Cardinals.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 25: Scott Rolen #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies in position during a baseball game against the Florida Marlins on June 25, 1997 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame Snubs

Todd Helton was generally considered to be the first man out of the Hall of Fame voting, with Billy Wagner not far behind.

Helton had an outstanding career with the Colorado Rockies, but likely suffered from the Coors Field penalty.

He also was once accused of steroid usage, although his accuser did later apologize.

As with previous votes, Hall of Fame voters generally snubbed players associated with steroid usage.

Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez, by the numbers would easily justify election. But associations or, in Rodriguez’s case, admittance, with steroids have kept them off.

Carlos Beltran was also on the ballot, although his association with the Houston Astros cheating scandal may have impacted his candidacy.

Rolen is a deserving entry, who was among the best, if not the best at his position for a substantial portion of his career.

Players who aren’t voted in by sportswriters will have further opportunities, but for 2023, it’s a remarkably small class.

And for Rockies fans, it’ll be another year to see if they can get the franchise’s second Hall of Famer.