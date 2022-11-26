Saudi Arabia Soccer Denies Reports About Crown Prince’s Insanely Cool, Expensive Gift To Players For Beating Argentina

Although there is still a long way to go in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia already pulled off the upset of the tournament. The Green Falcons defeated Lionel Messi and Argentina 2-1 during the group stage earlier this week and sent shockwaves across the globe.

Saleh Al-Shehri of Saudi Arabia (11) celebrates scoring with Firas Al-Buraikan (right) and Yasser Al-Shahrani and during the FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

It was such a big win for the country that it spawned a national holiday. In addition, multiple reports have said that because they beat La Selección, every player on the Saudi Arabian national soccer team is set to receive an insanely cool gift from the country’s royalty.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, was said to be gifting each player with a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Starting at $460,000, players would be riding in luxury.

Saudi Arabia denies any truth to the Rolls Royce reports.

During a press conference on Friday, striker Saleh Alshehri and head coach Hervé Renard shut down the murmers. The former was asked about the reports and what color Phantom he would be choosing.

In response, he said that the rumors are not true.

When the reporter followed up and joked that “it’s a shame,” Alshehri offered a smirk and a slight nod. But then he was all business.

“We are here to serve our country and do the best,” he said with a straight face. “So that’s our biggest achievement.”

صحفي بريطاني حاول إستفزاز صالح الشهري:



سمعت بعد فوزكم المذهل امام الارجنتين تم تقديم هدية لكل لاعب سيارات روزرايز، هل هذا صحيح واي لون اخترت ؟



صالح الشهري: غير صحيح



الصحفي: مؤسف اليس كذلك؟



صالح الشهري: نحن هنا لخدمة الدولة، ونقدم افضل ما لدينا وهذا أفضل إنجاز لنا pic.twitter.com/js0Dyb7Aow — Ahmed (@xlal_) November 25, 2022

In that moment, Renard chimed in. He, too, was very clear that his team is not satisfied with one monumental victory over Argentina and that the Saudis are focused on chasing more wins.

“We have a very serious federation. We have a very serious ministry of sport. It is not time to get something at this moment. We only won a game,” Renard said. “We still have to get very important games, and we are hoping some more. There is nothing true about this comment. We’ve only played one game at the moment.”

الصحفي: هل هذا افضل انجاز لكم؟؟



رينارد تدخل:



لدينا حكومة ووزارة رياضة جدية، وهذا ليس الوقت المناسب للحصول على شيء في الوقت الحالي. فزنا بمباراة فقط وما زال لدينا مباريتين مهمة، غير صحيح ما ذكرته



👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/Ch9Fwb60GQ — Ahmed (@xlal_) November 25, 2022

Obviously, there is no way to know the level of truth Rolls Royce reports. They could still be true and players could be getting a new car upon arriving home, but Saudi may have backed off the public after seeing the reach they received.

Either way, it would be a lot cooler if the Prince is giving Saudi players a brand new Rolls Royce for the upset over Messi and company. Maybe if they keep winning?