Sauce Gardner Tweets At Ja Morant After Latest Gun Controversy With Bold Claim, Promptly Deletes Tweet

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is (subtly) calling out Ja Morant for being a fake gangster after flashing a weapon on Instagram … again!

On Sunday, hours after the Memphis Grizzlies star was caught brandishing a weapon on social media, Gardner posted an apparent dig at Morant’s penchant for guns.

MLFootball / Twitter

Gardner, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, tweeted, “Everybody have guns bro. No need to post it on IG live lol.”

And, he’s not wrong…

READ: JA MORANT APPEARS TO BRANDISH GUN ON INSTAGRAM (AGAIN) DURING OFFSEASON AFTER SERVING SUSPENSION IN MARCH

Gardner’s tweet wasn’t outlandish; after all, the Second Amendment exists for all Americans. However, for a guy whose year has been sabotaged by gun-related headlines, it was a completely imprudent move by Morant.

Gardner deleted his tweet shortly after posting … thankfully everything on the internet is permanent.

As relayed by OutKick’s Grayson Weir, Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies on Sunday for his gun-toting Instagram video.

Ja Morant’s Controversies:

NBA investigates Ja Morant for allegedly firing laser-dotted sight at Pacers players and personnel (Feb. 5).

Morant accused of punching teenager during a pickup game (Mar. 1).

NBA investigates video of Morant showing off a handgun at Shotgun Willie’s, intoxicated (Mar. 4).

Ja Morant suspended by NBA for flashing gun on IG Live (May 14).

This isn’t the first time Gardner has called out Morant for acting like a hoodlum as a professional athlete worth hundreds of millions.

Gardner tweeted on Feb. 6, a day after Ja Morant’s first controversy involving a weapon surfaced: “Pro Athletes, if you really from the trenches, you ain’t gotta prove it every time you know eyes on you. A lot of y’all ain’t even like that for real and THATS FINE! All your life, you grind to go pro, make it pro & start making millions, and then turn gangsta? That’s backwards.”

It’s been a disastrous year for Morant: a guy who grew up with a seemingly tame upbringing and whose first name is Temetrius.

Worst of all, Ja Morant’s tepid responses to the controversies showcase a lack of dedication toward maturing under the NBA’s spotlight.

Pro Athletes, if you really from the trenches, you ain’t gotta prove it everytime you know eyes on you. Alot of y’all ain’t even like that forreal and THATS FINE!💯All your life, you grind to go pro, make it pro & start making millions, and then turn gangsta? That’s backwards❕ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 6, 2023

When will this guy learn his lesson …