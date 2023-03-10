Sauce Gardner Burns Cheesehead, Begs Aaron Rodgers To Play For Jets

Videos by OutKick

Not to sound cheesy, but Sauce Gardner really loves Aaron Rodgers.

And the star cornerback is willing to do anything to bring Rodgers to the New York Jets — even if it means sacrificing one of his prized possessions.

On his YouTube Channel Thursday, the star cornerback posted a video of himself burning the Cheesehead —an iconic symbol for Green Bay Packers fans. He invited teammates Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall to join in on the stunt.

“Y’all know why I’m here,” Gardner said. “And if you don’t, let me tell you about it. Matter of fact, imma show you.”

You have to admire the creativity.

It all started Tuesday when he sent a tweet to the Future Hall of Fame quarterback, promising not to intercept his passes in practice and that he’d burn his prized cheesehead if he agreed to play for the Jets.

And even though there’s no deal on the table, Garnder is considering it a preemptive strike.

“We gonna be burning the cheesehead anyway,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is, it’s gonna be for the fans who want him to become a Jet.”

So where did he get the cheesehead in the first place?

When the Jets beat the Packers in Week 6 this past season, Gardner ran around Lambeau Field wearing a cheesehead to taunt Green Bay fans.

Sauce Gardner wears the famous Cheesehead after the Jets beat the Packers at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

And while he might have had a little fun at Rodgers’ expense, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is ready to make amends.

“Let me tell y’all what an even greater feeling was,” Gardner said. “The conversation that me and Aaron Rodgers had. We settled our differences about the cheesehead and everything. He had some energy. I had some energy. Our conversation definitely gave me hope that he could be in that green and white next season.”

Lucky for Sauce Gardner, Rodgers met with the New York Jets on Tuesday.

It doesn’t seem like Gardner’s hope is entirely unwarranted.

Earlier this week, OutKick reported that Jets coaches and executives flew to California to meet with Rodgers. And reports indicate the Jets and Packers have worked on trade compensation and the QB’s salary.

But he’s nacho average quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and a 10-time Pro Bowler. He’s led the league in passing touchdowns twice, and he was the passing rating leader four times. On top of a number of other accolades.

So the Jets will have to dish out some cheddar to get the Hall of Famer. But it’s going to fall on Rodgers here to decide: Do I want to take all my millions and my psychedelic drugs and enjoy retirement or do I want to play for the AFC East basement-dwelling Jets?

Gardner might have to sacrifice a lot more to the football gods to convince him.