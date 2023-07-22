Sassy Trucker – TikTok’s Most Famous Trucker – Trapped In Dubai & Facing Prison Time Because She Shouted In Public

Videos by OutKick

Planning a trip to Dubai this year? Better leave your outdoor voice in the states, or you’ll end up trapped just like TikTok star Tierra Allen — better known as Sassy Trucker.

Rules are rules, as they say.

Allen — Trucker — has been trapped Dubai for months and faces two years of prison time for shouting at a rental car company. Seems harmless enough, right?

Wrong.

Shouting in public is considered an offensive behavior punishable by up to two years in prison, according to Detained in Dubai CEO Radha Stirling.

Who knew?

“It’s been very emotional. There are some days I stay up all night crying,” Allen’s mother, Tina Baxter, told Fox 26.

“It’s very frightening. The longer she’s been there the more reality has started to kick in.”

Tierra Allen, better known as TikTok star Sassy Trucker, detained in Dubai

Wild stuff, but we haven’t even reached the tip of the iceberg yet.

The incident happened in April when Allen — a Houston-based social media star who’s gained notoriety as a female trucker — claims a verbal exchange broke out with the manager of a local rental car shop.

She apparently returned to the store to gather her items when she found out all of her credit cards, debit cards and cellphone had been impounded after she and her friend were involved in a minor traffic accident near the Arabian Gulf.

The manager allegedly demanded money in exchange for the possessions and reacted with hostility toward Allen.

“He followed me outside the office and I felt very intimidated. I told him to stop but instead, he called the police and opened a case against me, apparently for ‘screaming,’” Allen said.

“I am in shock that he frightened me, I told him to stop, and now the police have said I can’t go home. I told them I had a medical emergency and needed to return to the US but they wouldn’t let me.”

Apparently, this ain’t uncommon in Dubai, either. Some folks are speculating that Sassy Trucker is being detained as part of a blackmail scheme run by local rental car companies.

On top of that, some believe the local police are in on it.

“It is extremely common for rental car agencies to open cases against customers as a means to extort them. The hope is that whomever they perceive to be a ‘wealthy foreigner’ will offer them cash in order to drop the case,” Stirling said in a statement.

“Holidaymakers will pay extortionate amounts just to get home to their families and jobs even when they know they are being taken advantage of. Rental car agencies cash in on the insurance money and extort victims on top. It’s business for them.”

Wild.

Allen’s family has already gotten local officials involved, including Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz — a big OutKick fan, by the way — said they’re on the case.

“We have spoken to the family of Tierra Young Allen and have contacted the Department of State about the case,” his office told Fox 26. “Sen. Cruz will continue to gather details and engage on this case until Ms. Allen is returned home to her family.”