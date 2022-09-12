Saquon Barkley Is BACK With Two Insane Stats And Fantasy Football Managers Rejoice

Saquon Barkley has been shackled to a terrible Giants organization ever since they drafted him in 2018, and he’s looked downright miserable at times. His fantasy football owners have, too.

After bursting onto the scene with an unbelievable rookie campaign, Barkley has dealt with endless injuries, constant turmoil, two head coach firings, and maybe the worst offensive line in the history of the league.

Not to mention, you know … Daniel Jones.

But that all changed Sunday.

The man with the biggest thighs in all the land is officially BACK, with what appears to finally be a competent head coach, a real offensive line, and some actual hope.

Barkley and the Giants stunned the Titans Sunday, rallying from a 13-0 deficit to win 21-20. For the first time in years, Barkley was back to his normal self, rushing for 164 yards and a touchdown, including a 68-yard burst.

The 26-year-old looked like a kid at the candy shop on the sidelines, too. I mean, just look at this emotion.

Brian Daboll: Leader of men. pic.twitter.com/W4e0qJFpNy — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 11, 2022

Two insane Saquon Barkley stats

Hard to believe (or not really at all), but with Sunday’s win, this is the first time in Barkley’s NFL CAREER he’s been over .500.

Yep.

The Giants (1-0, duh) are over .500 for the first time since … checks notes … the infamous boat season of 2016. Since then, they’ve never had more than five wins in a season, draft in the top-10 every season, and have fired not one, not two, but three coaches.

Barkley, as mentioned above, hasn’t been the same since injuring his ankle in 2019. He missed most of 2020 with an ACL injury, and ran behind a swiss cheese line, on a vanilla offense, last season.

Not anymore, though. New coach, new team, old Barkley.

And by old, I mean fast as hell. How about this insane stat?

Saquon Barkley hit 21.1 MPH on a run yesterday, per @nextgenstats. That was the second fastest of any player in the NFL in Week 1 and the fastest he’s hit since 2019. His burst was back on Sunday 💨 pic.twitter.com/zXxAfF4wV0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2022

Saquon Barkley hasn't had a 50+ yard run in 3 years. There he goes!pic.twitter.com/qeGEYVPSzW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022

Saquon Barkley on Brian Daboll's decision to go for two: "I saw him put up the 2 sign, and we kind of made eye contact, and he gave me that look, and I knew what the play was gonna be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, 'F yeah.'" pic.twitter.com/tDip04C3mz — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 12, 2022

Fantasy football owners bask in return of Saquon Barkley

Giants fans aren’t the only ones with a little pep in their step today, either.

Fantasy football mangers who took yet another chance on Barkley early in their drafts are FEELING IT today.

Of course, I’ve had Barkley each of the past two seasons and vowed not to take him this year. Great move, dummy.

