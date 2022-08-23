Saquon Barkley Puts NFL On Notice With Vulgar Warning Message

Saquon Barkley has a message for the rest of the NFL heading into the upcoming NFL season. The New York Giants running back isn’t in the business of making any friends this year.

Barkley had a bad year on a very bad Giant team last season, his first after tearing his ACL during the 2020 campaign. The Giants haven’t won more than six games in a season since he arrived in New York in 2018 and now Barkley is looking to change that by being aggressive as possible.

“Last year was more like, ‘Dang, the game was taken away from me.’ I never had a season where I didn’t go and play football,” Barkley told the ‘2nd Wind’ podcast. “Now, it’s a kill mindset. Now it’s like, you know what? Fu-k everybody. I’m ready to go crazy.”

Giants fans are certainly hoping this new mindset flips a switch for Barkley. He’s been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism, especially following his rookie season, which was by far his best in a New York uniform rushing for over 1,300 yards.

People have consistently counted Barkley out since he’s been bitten by the injury bug over the last few years. The running back is ready to try and silence those critics.

“Do I feel like I’m back? I feel like I’m better, to be completely honest,” Barkley explained on the podcast.

“I’m older now, I’m 25. I’ve been through some stuff, ups and downs. Now I’m in a situation where, you know me, I always have the mindset of always being counted out. But now it’s actually here, it’s actually real. People are really counting me out. People are trying to write me off.”

Barkley and the Giants open up their season in Nashville against the Titans on September 11.