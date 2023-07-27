Man Of The People: Saquon Barkley Does His Part To Help New York Giants Fan Save Failing Relationship

Videos by OutKick

Saquon Barkley finally returned to New York Giants practice this week. After threatening to sit out the season, Barkley ultimately signed a one-year contract for this season. Barkley, like many NFL running backs, is not happy about the state of the position, relative to compensation.

But now that the ink is dried on the new deal, Barkley is in full-grind mode. That means doing everything he can to serve the New York Giants organization and the fans that support them.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley poses for a photo on the red carpet during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

And if that also means trying to help a young fan win back his girlfriend, Barkley is here for it.

A fan brought a sign to training camp that read “Saquon, my ex will take me back if you sign this.”

The fan also donned a #26 New York Giants jersey with Saquon Barkley’s name on the back.

And Barkley — being the man of the people that he is — not only signed the fan’s poster, but took a picture with him and signed his jersey, as well.

.@saquon did his part 😏



your move @ ex-girlfriend pic.twitter.com/vvJmKtfTQn — New York Giants (@Giants) July 27, 2023

Obviously, we’re going to need an update on this ASAP. The New York Giants need to dispatch an intern to get this fan’s contact information and follow up with him and his relationship journey.

The ultimate goal here has to be a stadium proposal. This fan, on the Jumbotron, proposing to the girl with whom Saquon Barkley helped him reunite.

That’s the only way to get a happy ending to this story.

Will it happen? Probably not. But that doesn’t mean I’m betting against it.

Because I don’t ever doubt the power of Saquon Barkley.