San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool,’ Returns To School After Being Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool dubbed Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard — is officially off duty.

Summer break is over, boys and girls. Put away the fireworks, sundresses and bucket hats. The calendar is about to turn to September, college football starts next week, and college athletes — and influencers — are back to work.

That includes Olivia Dunne and her counterparts. Andreea Dragoi burst onto the scene back in May when OutKick dubbed her Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard, and she had one hell of a ride this summer.

But class is back in sessions and so is practice out at San Jose State.

Junior year begins! Time to dance our brains off.

Andreea Dragoi begins fall pursuit of Olivia Dunne

And now we go. Time to put up or shut up for all the influencers out there who thought they’d just skate by this summer on their looks.

Now we start to separate the contenders from the pretenders. You wanna be the Olivia Dunne of the Pool? Easy to do when you spend the summer being a lifeguard, going to parties in Miami and lavish vacations in Greece.

But play time is over. Olivia Dunne is already back to work at LSU, and we know she can walk the walk. She’s done it for years.

Andreea Dragoi is a newcomer to the field who has shot up the depth chart in remarkable fashion these past few months. Hell, she ended the summer by walking the runway in New York City. From zero to hero real quick.

Now she’s back out west, back in class and back in the San Jose State pool. Time to crank up the heat and get to work.

Can’t wait.