San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool,’ Closes The Gap Ahead Of Fall Practice

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool dubbed Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard — spent the week leading up to fall camp modeling new gear.

And, fresh off her runway walk in New York City, it had little to do with the water.

Dragoi fired off a social media heater Friday evening, modeling her brand new dress for the masses as she readies herself for a big return to the pool later this month.

The San Jose State star capped off a gigantic few weeks on the east coast in style, crushing her own runway — and photoshoot — before catching a flight back west.

Glad you enjoyed your stay, Andreea!

Andreea Dragoi continues to gain on Olivia Dunne

What a summer for the Olivia Dunne of the Pool. Feel like we’ve seen heater after heater from Andreea Dragoi, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard — as dubbed by OutKick in May — has lived up to the hype these past few months, including trips to both Miami and Greece.

Dragoi’s latest venture, however, may be her coming out party. The San Jose State star spent the early days of this month walking the runways of New York City as a model — thus announcing to the influencer world that she is, in fact, here to stay.

Combine that with a social media following that’s taken off like a rocket ship, and it’s clear that Andreea Dragoi will be a force to be reckoned with this fall. Could she be Swimming & Diving’s version of Olivia Dunne? Who knows.

Challenging Livvy is one thing. Catching — and passing — her is an entirely different ballgame.

That being said, I feel like Andreea here has the intangibles to make some noise. She’s a budding star in the water, and a superstar on the runway who’s already been recognized by some powerful people.

They don’t just let anyone walk the runways as a bikini model, you know.

Anyway, the race for the NCAA’s most powerful influencer is certainly tightening. Olivia Dunne sits atop the throne comfortably right now, but the fall is right around the corner.

Can’t wait.