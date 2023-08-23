San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool,’ Is Back To Being Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard With Rising Star Teammate

Videos by OutKick

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool dubbed Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard — is back at school and back in uniform.

The third-year star ended her summer with a bang last week, walking the runway in New York City before jetting back west to begin her junior year.

Since then, it’s been non-stop action from Dragoi — including a media day shoot with the ladies and even a few more afternoons on the lifeguard stand with teammate Zsófia Muzsnay.

And, just like that, another star was born:

Andreea Dragoi and the entire San Jose State swim team are coming for Olivia Dunne

Talk about a plot twist. Is the San Jose State swim team the most underrated crew in the country? Andreea Dragoi has already been dubbed the Olivia Dunne of the Pool, which is fine, but who knew this unit was essentially LSU-West?

Unreal. Turns out Zsófia Muzsnay, another junior, is also a lifeguard, which I reckon makes sense given they’re both swimmers. Easy way to earn a little side-cash before that fall NIL money starts to kick in.

Anyway, it was a massive summer for Dragoi, who recently walked the runway as a model at NYC Swim Week. While she wasn’t busy doing that, she spent some time over in Europe with her model mom, Lucy, and also partied in Miami.

Sandwiched in between all that was her time on the lifeguard stand, where she cranked out Olivia Dunne-esque content day in and say out while also saving lives.

Absolute machine.

Can’t wait to see what the fall brings — not only for Andreea Dragoi but the entire San Jose State swim team.

Welcome to the show, Zsófia Muzsnay.