San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool,’ Has A New Bikini For Swim Season

Videos by OutKick

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi, who OutKick dubbed the Olivia Dunne of the Pool right around Memorial Day, is kicking things up a notch to start the new season.

And frankly, it’s nice to see, because it’s been a while. Feel like the junior has been so involved in her side-gig as a New York model that the content hasn’t been what it was at the start of summer.

But alas, just when you thought Mountain West Livvy was resting on her laurels and coasting through the fall, BAM — she’s back with a damn vengeance.

Nothing like some new swim swag to vault you right back to the top of the hill.

Andreea Dragoi is back on the Olivia Dunne plan to start new season

Welcome back, Andreea Dragoi! Time to dominate those lanes this weekend against UC Santa Barbara.

This is also a peak Olivia Dunne post, too. We don’t name these influencers the Olivia Dunne of X for no reason, you know. There’s a method to the madness. You wanna grab our attention? Fire off a new bikini post and make a little NIL money while you’re at it.

I have no idea what Vasaro is, but I know they’re an Andreea Dragoi company now, so I’m all in. Get that bag.

Like I said, it’s been a pretty quiet few months for the San Jose State star. Not that she’s been dormant, just spending a little more time on the runway and less time in the pool.

Hard to be the Livvy of the Pool if you’re not actually gonna work on your craft. You have to give me something to work with.

But the new swim season is underway, and things are about to get busy out west. Looks like Andreea Dragoi is refocused and ready to roll with her new swim-trunks.

Buckle up.