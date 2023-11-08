San Francisco 49ers Using Pittsburgh Steelers Blueprint, Moving Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks To Field Level

Videos by OutKick

Prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the team announced that oft-criticized offensive coordinator Matt Canada would leave the booth and call plays from the sideline. The San Francisco 49ers apparently like that idea and are doing the same with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Kyle Shanahan explains why he wants Steve Wilks to be on the sideline this Sunday against the Jags pic.twitter.com/0EwD3xBB0X — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 8, 2023

The Steelers’ move paid off immediately. They scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time this season. It was just their second offensive touchdown in the first quarter of any game. To be fair, they still only scored 20 points in the game but that was enough for the win.

The 49ers are, obviously, hoping for similar results — particularly the winning part. After starting 5-0, they’ve lost three straight games. They entered the bye week at 5-3 and return with a road game at the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though, the defense isn’t the main problem. But, it has regressed over the three losses. They averaged 13.6 points per game allowed in their five wins. That numbered ballooned to 24 points in the three losses.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers talks to the defense in the locker room. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Those stats require context, though. First, they gave up 31 points to the Cincinnati Bengals in the loss just before the bye week. That’s the most they’ve allowed all season.

Plus, they gave up 22 to the Minnesota Vikings prior to the Kirk Cousins injury. Their early-season success was partially inflated with wins over the Steelers, Giants, and Cardinals. Not exactly high-powered offenses.

Although, they did hold the Cowboys to 10 points in the 42-10 drubbing on Sunday Night Football just prior to the slide.

Still, head coach Kyle Shanahan clearly wants to shake things up a bit. It worked — to some degree — for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so why not give it a shot and move Steve Wilks down to field-level?

The NFL is a copycat league.

Usually that means offensive and defensive schemes, but why can’t it mean physical locations of coordinators?