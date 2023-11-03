Pittsburgh Steelers Move Matt Canada To Sideline, Score First Opening Drive TD Of Season

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Steelers fans do not like offensive coordinator Matt Canada. In fact, most Steelers fans HATE Canada. “Fire Matt Canada” is a popular slogan in Pittsburgh these days.

So, when fans heard that the team was finally willing to move him, they were probably excited. But, they had to let head coach Mike Tomlin finish. The Steelers moved him … onto the sideline.

For the duration of his coaching career, Canada has always sat up in a booth above the stadium. For the first time ever, Pittsburgh decided he needs to be closer to, you know, the players.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds up a sign in reference to offensive coordinator Matt Canada. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Steelers welcomed the Tennessee Titans to Acrisure Stadium for a Thursday Night Football clash. There was Canada standing on the sideline.

Pittsburgh won the coin toss and elected to receive the football. That seemed an odd decision. Virtually every team that wins the coin toss defers to the second half. But, Pittsburgh wanted to put their “new offensive communication system” to work.

And, boy, did it work. Pittsburgh hadn’t scored any points on an opening drive the entire season. In fact, the team had just 14 total first quarter points. Half of them came on an interception return touchdown, meaning the offense produced just one first-quarter offensive score this season.

That TD came on the third drive of their Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders after going three-and-out on the first two drives.

On Thursday night, though, the Pittsburgh Steelers marched right down the field and scored on a 10-yard run from Najee Harris.

Unlike their only other first-quarter offensive touchdown this season — a 72-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to Calvin Austin — this one came after a long drive.

The Steelers went 78 yards in 10 plays. They had success on the ground. They had success through the air. The offense looked the way it did in the preseason.

Matt Canada sideline touchdown celebration: “Let’s f—king go.” pic.twitter.com/Rud1LmDBDC — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 3, 2023

Apparently, the key wasn’t getting offensive coordinator Matt Canada FARTHER from the team. It was getting Matt Canada CLOSER to the team.

Ironic, huh!?