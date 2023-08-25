Kenny Pickett, George Pickens & The Pittsburgh Steelers First-Team Offense Continue To Torch Teams This NFL Preseason

Videos by OutKick

Say it with me: the NFL preseason doesn’t matter! Yes, these are words I live by. However, I am a human being with human emotions. And one team that I seem to be higher on than others is the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, I’m going to choose to believe that Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and company tearing apart defenses this preseason DOES matter.

Prior to Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers first-team offense (led by Pickett) played three preseason series. All three of those drives ended in touchdowns.

Pickett completed 9-11 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. George Pickens caught two of those passes for 41 yards and one of the scores. That duo appears poised for a big season, so pay attention fantasy football players!

Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with George Pickens after a touchdown during an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Steelers squared off against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night for their final preseason game. Pittsburgh elected to play its starters, while the Falcons decided to mostly rest their first-team guys. That probably had at least some effect.

Still, Pickett and Pickens immediately led the team down the field and converted their fourth touchdown in four drives.

The big play was a 35-yard pass from Pickett to Pickens. One play later, Najee Harris punched it in from one-yard out to complete the eight-play, 92-yard drive.

Following a dominant defensive drive against the Falcons offense — in which the Steelers forced the Falcons to lose 11 yards, including a TJ Watt sack — the Steelers first-team offense returned to the field.

Pittsburgh punt returner Calvin Austin had a nice return that set Pittsburgh up with a short field. And, once again, Pickett had no problem leading the team into the endzone for the fifth-consecutive drive.

Although, the damage in the second drive came from the Steelers backfield. Harris started the drive with a 16-yard catch and followed with a five-yard run. Then, Jaylen Warren took the ball into the endzone on an eight-yard scamper. Three plays, 29 yards and another touchdown.

Jaylen Warren follows up Najee's TD with a score of his own



📺: #PITvsATL on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/RtX3mwVDFL — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2023

Just like that, less than seven minutes into the game, Pittsburgh held a 14-0 lead.

Deciding he had seen enough, head coach Mike Tomlin replaced Pickett with Mitch Trubisky.

So, barring something wild happening, Kenny Pickett’s preseason is over.

Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers first-team offense went five-for-five on touchdown drives this NFL preseason. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The reults: five drives that resulted in five touchdowns. He completed 13-15 passes (87%) for 199 yards and two touchdowns. That’s good for the maximum passer rating of 158.3.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready for the season to start. Unfortunately, they don’t get to begin against the Falcons second-team (ish) defense.

Instead, they begin their year with a home date against the San Francisco 49ers, one of the league’s top defensive units.

I’m guessing they’re going to have a slightly tougher time moving the ball in that one.

But who knows? Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and the Steelers offense looks damn good so far.