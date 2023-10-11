Steelers Fans Crash Penguins Home Opener With ‘Fire Matt Canada’ Chants

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh fans are clamoring for a new Steelers OC.

Steelers fans are on the offensive against offensive coordinator Matt Canada, breaking out in chants calling for his game at football-and-non-football events.

Tuesday night’s Penguins NHL home opener at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh cracked headlines; not for the 4-2 loss but for the “Fire [Matt] Canada” chants that broke out in the first period of the game from rabid Steeler Nation.

The boo birds were out for Canada, reminiscent of frustrated fans at Acrisure Stadium that pack home games, also begging for the team to ditch Canada.

Postseason-Starved Steelers Fans Break Chant ‘Fire Matt Canada’ At Penguins Game

On the bright side, fans used the more graceful F-word in their anti-Canada chants.

A "Fire Canada" chant has broken out at Pens-Blackhawks. pic.twitter.com/iEtXgdX9ko — Dominic DiTommaso (@DominicDiTo) October 11, 2023

A "Fire Canada" chant has broken out here at the Penguins game pic.twitter.com/CeztxYWpv4 — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 11, 2023

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 08: A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds up a sign referring to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Also, a “Fire Canada” chant at a hockey game could be wildly confusing for those not participating. Steelers Nation showed up at Tuesday’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks when unprovoked chants to fire Canada blared at the NHL game.

You’d expect fans to be happier coming off of a win. But Matt Canada’s struggles aren’t satiating fans as the Steelers’ offense mightily struggles. And with the organization invested in Mike Tomlin and Kenny Pickett, Canada will shoulder blame till his last day as Steelers OC. Canada is absorbing fault, though some fans contend he’s more of a scapegoat.

Canada has been with the Steelers since 2020, taking over OC duties in 2021. They’ve ranked in the bottom-third of NFL teams in scoring in Canada’s tenure. Fans clearly think his time has run out.

Pittsburgh is coming off a Week 5 win against Baltimore, 17-10, on Sunday. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense didn’t headline the win compared to Lamar Jackson’s late-game turnover and the Steel Curtain’s fourth-quarter stand.

Pittsburgh scored under 20 points in three of five games this year. Far from the makeup of a playoff-worthy team, especially in the higher-scoring AFC.

With head coach Mike Tomlin in charge and the organization’s investment in Pickett, the blame for Pittsburgh’s sluggish 3-2 start shifts to their OC. As of now, the seat is certainly hot, though Canada is supported in the locker room.

A marquee franchise not having a postseason win since the 2016 season will frustrate fans.

