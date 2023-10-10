Play Blackhawks In Bedard’s Debut

Videos by OutKick

Blackhawks vs. Penguins, 8:07 ET

The NHL is back as the puck drops tonight on the season for the first time. We have three games to choose from tonight as they have Nashville taking on Tampa Bay, Seattle and Vegas – the two newest franchises, and finally, the game between the Blackhawks and the Penguins. This is one of the more interesting games as the Blackhawks debut number 1 overall pick Connor Bedard against Sydney Crosby and the Penguins.

The Blackhawks are coming off of a terrible season. They went just 26-49-7 last season and it resulted in them getting the first pick in the draft. Instantly, the fan base for Chicago responded by grabbing up season tickets because they knew that the Blackhawks were getting Bedard, the most hyped rookie since probably the guy they play against tonight, Crosby. Will the debut be much for the rookie? Probably not. I’m sure it will be hyped up, but the game isn’t in Chicago, so Bedard does get a bit of time to acclimate himself in the league before the added pressure of playing in front of the home crowd. The Blackhawks are starting Petr Mrazek in goal tonight and he was a below-average goalie last season. On the season he posted just 10 wins with 22 losses. He also allowed 3.66 goals against him per game last year and was tied for 41st in the NHL with a .894 save percentage. He did end the season against the Penguins last season and he got the win in that game. In it, he faced 40 shots and saved 38 of them as the Blackhawks won the game 5-2. He’s actually allowed just two goals in four of his previous five games against the Penguins.

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins faces off against Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders during their game at Nassau Coliseum on February 28, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Penguins also didn’t make the playoffs last season, but they were significantly more competitive than the Blackhawks were last year. They did make quite a few changes this season as they have five new forwards and three new defensemen on the squad. They also have the second longest-tenured coach in the NHL so the continuity for the team is certainly there. They’ve also been very successful in home openers, especially lately with a 7-2-1 record in the past 10. The hope for the Penguins seems to rest on Tristian Jarry in the net, but that isn’t confirmed yet. Jarry lost the aforementioned 5-2 game to the Blackhawks last year. He was in the goal as he allowed three goals on just 25 shots from the Blackhawks. When he is on, he is typically pretty good. When he is off, he is one of the most giving goaltenders in the game.

I tend to like going with the hot goalies or hot teams, but starting the season off, you don’t really get that much to go off of. I do think the over is a possibility, even likely, but the best play in this one is for the Blackhawks to keep it close at the very least against a Penguins team that is going to try and find their footing with some new additions. I don’t typically like playing a game at this juice but I’ll take the Blackhawks at +1.5 goals at -125.

