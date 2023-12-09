San Antonio Spurs Lose Record-Tying 16 Straight Games And Now The Boos Should Target Gregg Popovich

Videos by OutKick

Don’t look now, but the San Antonio Spurs led by their head coach Gregg Popovich have lost SIXTEEN games in a row and honestly I’ve never rooted so hard for a team to keep coming up short.

At just 3-18, the Spurs now have their worst start through 21 games ever in the history of the franchise, while the 16-game losing streak has tied a Spurs record as well.

Normally I wouldn’t really care about the Spurs or ever wish a team to lose, but these aren’t normal times as Gregg Popovich has proven to us time and time again.

It was only just a few weeks ago where the stubborn, holier-than-thou, pompous, “Do as I say, not as I do” Spurs head coach lambasted and insulted the Spurs fans by telling them to stop booing former player Kawhi Leonard in the middle of the game.

Remember that? Pop literally went over to the announcer’s table in the middle of Leonard’s free throws, grabbed the PA microphone and began scolding the Spurs audience telling them that booing “isn’t what the Spurs are about.”

Wow. #Spurs HC Gregg Popovich just grabbed the arena microphone with Kawhi Leonard at the free throw line, and asked the crowd to stop booing.



Fans have been booing Leonard, who asked to be traded from San Antonio, on every touch.



Not sure I've seen that in an NBA game. pic.twitter.com/PHk3yD2IHG — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) November 23, 2023

The Spurs haven’t won a game since.

Hey Coach, don’t worry about the Spurs faithful booing Kawhi Leonard anymore… because you have successfully made all the boos directed towards you instead! Congratulations!

These losses are like poetry to my ears.

POPOVICH SAYS WHAT HE WANTS, BUT FANS CAN’T

The fact that Popovich is facing a karma-like moment for his unnecessary call out of the hard-working Spurs fans who pay good money to have the right to cheer and boo as they please is hilariously awesome. Kawhi Leonard essentially sold out the Spurs and demanded a trade – the fanbase is rightfully pissed and wanted to let him know.

And despite this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama doing everything he can to try and help the Spurs break this losing streak – including dropping 21 points and 20 boards last night – nothing seems to be working for San Antonio.

And it couldn’t have happened to a ‘better person’ than Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs will look to break the franchise’s all-time losing streak record this coming Monday in Houston against the Rockets. They then will return back to the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday to host the Lakers in what I’m sure will have a lot of boo birds in it as well against not only LeBron James, but also Gregg Popovich.