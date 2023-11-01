Victor Wembanyama Puts On A Show To Help Spurs Come Back From 20-Point Deficit

Videos by OutKick

The NBA’s No. 1 draft pick proved his worth once again last night as 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama helped lead the San Antonio Spurs to an unbelievable comeback victory after trailing by 20 points to the Phoenix Suns.

THE SPURS PULL OFF A MIRACLE!



Wemby finishes a putback dunk and then Johnson steals the ball and lays it in for the game ‼️



The Spurs finish the game on an 18-7 (33-19 in the 4Q) 😲 pic.twitter.com/E76VdZVBxX — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2023

WEMBANYAMA IS THE MOST EXCITING PLAYER RIGHT NOW

Wemby had 9 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter alone to help give the Spurs the momentum they needed before forward Keldon Johnson sealed the deal by stealing the ball from Kevin Durant and scoring to give the Spurs the 1-point victory.

THE PLAY THAT SEALED THE W! pic.twitter.com/pjBQXofTl3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2023

Honestly, I’m not even a huge basketball fan but I stayed up to watch the end of this game because the final five minutes were WILD.

At 19-years-old, Wembanyama is clearly learning how to adapt to the fast pace of the NBA, but the thing is – he’s doing so in exciting fashion. He’s trying, he’s playing hard and it makes a viewer that much more invested in him. He hasn’t gone the route of “woe is me” like so many other players have – the dude just wants to straight up ball. It’s refreshing for a league that has become full of drama kings that love to complain.

What’s great about Wembanyama is that he’s SO tall that at any given second he can either block a shot that’ll end up a couple rows in the stands, or do some sort of wild dunk that can change the tempo of the game.

Just look at this play here… he does a move and then literally jumps and extends his arm to slam it home as if he were dunking on a 6-foot rim.

OH MY GOODNESS VICTOR WEMBANYAMA ‼️



📺 Spurs/Suns- WATCH NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/UafAUQULUk — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2023

SHAQ COULD NEVER

Wemby is actually ridiculously athletic for his size. A rare feat considering usually the big fellas are just hanging around on either end of the court not even bothering to work up a sweat. Wembanyama is putting in the hustle that the Spurs, their fanbase and also the entire NBA desperately needs. There’s no workload management complaints from Wemby just yet (even if he is on Popovich’s team) – not when he’s running around and blocking straight up three-pointers.

Wemby's length is ridiculous 😲



The Spurs have cut it to 5 after being down 20!



📺 Spurs/Suns- 4Q LIVE NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/2s1V2xRsLG — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2023

AT LEAST WE HAVE ONE PLAYER TO ROOT FOR

The bottom line is, I’m a sports fan just like many of you. And when the World Series wraps up this week, and the NFL season ends in February we are going to be stuck with two things: NBA and the NHL.

With the excitement that Wembanyama is bringing to the court, we should all be stoked that we can go to a bar and ask the bartender to put a Spurs game on knowing that at least something in the NBA will be entertaining.

The Spurs have their work cut out for them if they want to be competitors this year. They’re currently 2-2. Wembanyama has shown that he’s able and willing to do what needs to be done to at least make the games competitive.