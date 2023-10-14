Victor Wembanyama Is Going To Be A Blast To Watch Live

Videos by OutKick

If Victor Wembanyama continues to play this season like he did last night, the NBA may have just found their first superstar center since Shaq.

The 7-foot-4 monster with an 8-foot wingspan (what?!) proved once again why the San Antonio Spurs took him with the first pick overall in this year’s draft – he’s just that damn good.

After making his NBA debut earlier this week (he dropped 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder), Wemby was even better last night against the Miami Heat.

THE SPURS DRAFTED WEMBANYAMA FIRST OVERALL

In just 23 minutes, he scored 23 points with four rebounds, four assists and three blocks to help the Spurs come away with the 120-104 victory. Oh and if that wasn’t enough, he even MADE A THREE POINTER.

Say what?

But most importantly, he’s incredible to watch on the court as his teammates are just straight up lobbing him the ball in the air knowing that he’s not going to have a problem catching it and dunking it like a fat person shoving their buffalo wings in bleu cheese dressing.

Sure, the Heat didn’t play their best players last night in the second game of the preseason, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that opponents are going to have a nightmare of a time trying to figure out how to defend against someone who can do almost anything on the court. Look at this alley-oop for crying out loud.

What makes Wemby so entertaining besides his sheer talent is that he’s actually trying. Normally big guys don’t hustle a lot because of their size, or they are just too big to really even move. But not Wembanyama – look at him dominate this 2-on-1 running down the court before he takes off with a dunk from the free throw line.

Unfortunately for Wembanyama, the rest of the team around him isn’t that great which is why the Spurs are ranked 22nd in the league and at +1100 to reach the playoffs and a laughable +25000 to win the Finals.

But if Wemby can dominate and continue to live up to all this hype? No doubt we’re talking about the Spurs building around him and in Finals contention in the coming years.