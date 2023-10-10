Wembanyama Flexes On Chet Holmgren After Shifty And-1

Videos by OutKick
What a statement play from the rook.
French phenom and first-overall NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama looks ready to ball out for the Spurs. One preseason basketball game circled on many calendars is Monday night’s matchup between Chet Holmgren’s Thunder and Wembanyama’s Spurs.
Wemby has the early advantage on the anticipated matchup of bigs after crossing up Chet on a shifty layup attempt in the first quarter, getting the And-1 call and flexing on Chet.
Wembanyama also used his superhuman size on defense. Ascending OKC guard Jalen Williams was rejected by Wemby in the first half.
Wemby is off to a hot start, racking up 18 points halfway through the second quarter. Wow.
One year ago, Holmgren was the rookie unicorn of the NBA. At 7-foot-1, Holmgren exhibited incredible shot selection and precision, uncharacteristic of your typical 7-footer; though in this NBA era, the shooting big man is the most popular position.
Holmgren was drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2022 and missed out on his rookie season following a preseason foot injury. The Thunder and fans eagerly anticipate Holmgren’s return to basketball, looking to elevate the young OKC squad.
We may be seeing the start of a potential rivalry between these big guys in the West.
