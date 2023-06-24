San Antonians Are Already Going Nuts For Victor Wembanyama, Top-Pick Welcomed With Mariachi Band

Videos by OutKick

San Antonio Spurs fans are already losing their minds for No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

That’s not particularly shocking. he was the clear-cut player at the top of every mock draft. However, Wembanyama was greeted upon arriving in San Antonio less like a highly-touted draft pick, and more like a folk hero.

This is how we welcome Víctor Wembanyama to San Antonio! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/RY7oJND2Yj — Anthony Medrano (@MariachiSHOW) June 24, 2023

The man has officially been a Spur for like 48 hours and already there’s a theme song and a mural. Some dudes play their entire careers in one city and wind up with a watch and a pat on the back.

Maybe they got a head start on some of that when the Spurs won the draft lottery, but still. Murals take time.

While some put their artistic skills to good use, others were happy with a good old-fashioned high-five.

Fans lined up to press the flesh with the new Spurs center and his enormous mitts.

The first fan interaction on social media, the first comment about the @spurs fanbase and this morning one of the first fans to personally greet @vicw_32 . #Wembanyama #wemby 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/cRZhJDKKpH — Mark Burnett (@SpursSixthMan) June 24, 2023

Then it was off to AT&T Center where Wembanyama threw on his new jersey for the first time and took part in a shootaround.

By the way, he dunked that easier than most of us could dunk on a NERF rim.

Of course, the Spurs wanted to do what they could to make the Frenchman feel at home. They got their paws on one of 1,000 Lego Eifel Tower sets.

Victor Wembanyama is a big Lego fan. Just 1,000 of these were made and it took a Spurs staffer 15 hours to assemble. pic.twitter.com/LB6XvhDqyn — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) June 24, 2023

Mariachi bands, murals, Legos; I’m not sure what else you could ask for short of the key to the city. That may very well be coming before we know it too.

According to CBS Sports, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for French club Metropolitans 92. So, it would seem this excitement is more than justified.

