San Antonians Are Already Going Nuts For Victor Wembanyama, Top-Pick Welcomed With Mariachi Band

San Antonio Spurs fans are already losing their minds for No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.
That’s not particularly shocking. he was the clear-cut player at the top of every mock draft. However, Wembanyama was greeted upon arriving in San Antonio less like a highly-touted draft pick, and more like a folk hero.
The man has officially been a Spur for like 48 hours and already there’s a theme song and a mural. Some dudes play their entire careers in one city and wind up with a watch and a pat on the back.
Maybe they got a head start on some of that when the Spurs won the draft lottery, but still. Murals take time.
While some put their artistic skills to good use, others were happy with a good old-fashioned high-five.
Fans lined up to press the flesh with the new Spurs center and his enormous mitts.
Then it was off to AT&T Center where Wembanyama threw on his new jersey for the first time and took part in a shootaround.
By the way, he dunked that easier than most of us could dunk on a NERF rim.
Of course, the Spurs wanted to do what they could to make the Frenchman feel at home. They got their paws on one of 1,000 Lego Eifel Tower sets.
Mariachi bands, murals, Legos; I’m not sure what else you could ask for short of the key to the city. That may very well be coming before we know it too.
According to CBS Sports, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for French club Metropolitans 92. So, it would seem this excitement is more than justified.
