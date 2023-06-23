Victor Wembanyama’s Sister Sets Twitter On Fire During NBA Draft: PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

Victor Wembanyama’s sister Eve became a star Thursday night during the NBA Draft.

The San Antonio Spurs used the first pick in the draft to select the French phenom. Wembanyama is viewed as a generational talent, and he’s now tasked with restoring the Spurs to the franchise’s glory days.

However, it was his 21-year-old sister Eve who might have become a star Thursday night. The internet couldn’t help but notice his older sister, who is also a French basketball player.

Victor Wembanyama’s sister Eve goes viral during the NBA Draft. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama’s sister Eve goes viral.

It never takes the internet long to do its thing whenever an unknown woman surfaces during a sporting event. Whether it’s a big game or the draft, everyone with internet access all of a sudden turns into a CIA agent capable of putting Jack Ryan to shame.

Well, it took absolutely no time at all for Eve Wembanyama to start blowing up on Twitter.

Eve Wembanyama, Victor Wembanyama's sister, has fans excited at the 2023 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/6dCkKcj8cT — Trending News Now (@TrendingNewsThe) June 23, 2023

Victor Wembanyama’s sister oh my God pic.twitter.com/MRKancVnEX — Reggie Saxx (@ReggiSaxx) June 23, 2023

NBA Twitter after seeing Victor Wembanyama's sister pic.twitter.com/mk6rEC3ITo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 23, 2023

Victor Wembanyama maybe the NBA #1 pick but his sister is the #1 pick for #NBATwitter 😆 https://t.co/Pe3LUVeoSI — Michael Tumuramye (@MichaelJaQson) June 23, 2023

Eve is a great athlete in her own right.

While her brother was the top pick in the NBA Draft, Eve Wembanyama is a standout basketball player in her own right.

The 6’1″ basketball player suited up for Monaco Basket Association in France and played in the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship and FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers, according to online reports.

She’s a hell of a basketball player, and now an internet star.

It’s pretty easy to tell when a new star has been born online. Whether it was Katherine Webb way back in the day or Olivia Dunne doing her thing on a regular basis, you can just tell when someone has successfully captured fire.

Judging from the internet’s reaction about Eve Wembanyama Thursday night, she’s here to stay.

Eve Wembanyama went viral after the Spurs drafted her brother Victor first overall. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Her brother will try to lead the Spurs back to the top of the mountain and she might be Instagram’s next big thing. Life is good for the Wembanyama family.