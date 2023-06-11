Sami Sheen Is Planning To Take Her Career As A ‘Sex Worker’ To The Next Level With Fake Boobs

Videos by OutKick

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami Sheen, didn’t wait long after turning 18 to jump into a career on OnlyFans. It was a move that her father hated and her mother ended up making herself, in a show of support for her daughter’s decision.

Sami, now 19, did a “get ready with me for work” video on TikTok. She shared what goes into getting ready for her job as a “sex worker.”

During the video there was talk of shaving her entire body in order to make OnlyFans content and her plans to undergo laser hair removal. It turns out that laser hair removal isn’t the only procedure she has plans to get done.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter is an OnlyFans model (Image Credit: Sami Sheen/TikTok)

Sami also revealed that she’s planning to have a boob job. She revealed this while discussing a question that apparently a lot of her subscribers have. They want to know, “when can we see the nips?”

“I know you’re probably thinking, ‘how the hell are you a sex worker if you keep (your boobs) censored?,'” she said. “But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything.”

Sami answered the question by mentioning that she would be upgrading her boobs at some point. When that happens her subscribers will get the full view.

She said, “I just want to wait until the girls are done so I’m fully confident with everything I’m showing.”

Sami added that there will be a “big reveal” and she’s looking forward to that day. She also talked about celebrating her one-year anniversary on the site – which takes place on June 13 – with friends.

It Would Be Weird If Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Wasn’t An OnlyFans Model

Now if that doesn’t get dad to come around on the whole making a living on OnlyFans I don’t know what will. She’s obviously dedicated and puts a lot of work into it.

Sami’s not just rolling out of bed, throwing her phone on a tripod, and taking half-assed pictures trying to get by on the Sheen name.

This is a serious career. She’s going through fully body shave sessions, untold hours of hair and makeup, and some times bringing in someone to operate the camera for shoots.

That takes dedication to pull off at a high level. There’s a good bit of planning that’s involved as well.

The fact that she’s been mapping out a big reveal and not giving subscribers subpar content has to warm the old man’s heart a little, even if he’ll never admit it.